Developer agrees to repair luxury apartment complex in Saligramam

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The developer of the 17-storey Jains Westminster apartment complex in Saligramam will rectify the defects at a cost of Rs 4.47 crore. They signed an MoU in this regard with the owner's welfare association.

Jains Westminster Owners Welfare Association, who have approached the Madras High Court over poor construction, said the MoU will only be finalised after it is filed in the court. As per the MoU, the developer has said that he will reimburse the cost of repairs or rectification or renovation already executed by the association till August 6, 2023, in four instalments. The first instalment of Rs 44.77 lakh (10%) will be paid within 45 days.

However, repairs would only be carried out after a report or recommendation from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), CUBE or a competent government agency. “In the event, the building is found not repairable by the competent agency, then the developer shall undertake the process of redevelopment or reconstruction at their cost as per the agreed terms between both the parties approved by a special general body meeting to be convened and such redevelopment shall be in compliance with government guidelines and legal provisions,” said the draft MoU.

Taking exception to the claims of the developer, Jain Housing and Constructions, that there were no complaints in the structure for the first five years, the association said there are e-mails sent to the builders in 2016 and the minutes of various meetings which prove that there were defects in the building.

