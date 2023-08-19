Initiative for igniting change

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: When Naturallé, the one-month-old start-up that sells natural and Ayurvedic beauty products wanted to do their first social responsibility campaign, they chose something that reflected their values and aims as a company — a beach clean-up.

Partnering with The Satsang Foundation and Exnora International for the initiative, the team aims to send the message that small actions can lead to big positive changes. “We wanted our launch to be synonymous with our ethos, our ideology, and our earth-conscious, earth-friendly mindset as a company and hence, a beach clean-up was the right direction to kick start our sustainability initiatives with,” says Samyuktha Adityan, founder.

The start-up has e-commerce aggregators and they have vendors from across India. For the beach clean-up, 40-50 members will be joining from their end including staff and their family members. “Anybody with an interest is welcome to join us. We encourage community building and avidly promote the coming together of our city for good causes. We hope this is the first of many fruitful initiatives,” says Murshitha Sheereen, innovation architect, Natureallé.

Natureallé is a nascent e-commerce holistic and complementary health platform that enlists conscious brands that are ayurvedic, natural, organic, and sustainable, provides access to holistic health consultants and is focused on community building, built on a larger mission of creating a circular economy, reducing the carbon footprint, addressing mental health issues, and offering naturally cultivated products.

The aim is to heal one’s body, mind, and mother nature, preserving the ecosystem to be a haven for future generations. Natureallé holds a vision to re-conceptualise the healthy living industry into an accepted and nurtured community.

The Beach Cleanup will take place today from 3.30 pm at Kanathur Beach. For details, call 7358787982.

