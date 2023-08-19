Management guru urges need to tap women's talent in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu accounts for a large share of women in India’s workforce, but half of the women in the state stay out of the formal workforce. This is the startling reality about the “wasted manpower” in the country, said Gautam Ahuja, the Eleanora and George Landew Professor of Management at the SC Johnson Graduate School of Management, Cornell University.

Delivering C K Prahalad Next Practice Oration, organised by CK Prahalad Foundation, the CSR arm of TVS Capital Funds, Ahuja said women make excellent managers while urging businesses to have more representation of women. Highlighting the role of his mother and sister, who shaped his life, an emotional Ahuja said India is wasting so much talent. “This talent needs to be bought together,” he said.

His lecture was a compendium of five critical lessons presented using the lens of an academic entrepreneur and connected the thoughts of Prof Prahalad to contemporary ideas and requirements. Highlighting the role of the entrepreneur, he said the focus should be on the need one chooses to serve and the usage of available resources and creating value and wealth. He also said the entrepreneur needs to be good at what he does and honest about the work.

He also highlighted the role of digital transition in businesses by highlighting the role of Uber. He said through the technology, Uber understands the need and schedules of the customer and could work out the pricing. “They realise the time when you are willing to pay more,” he says. His speech was followed by a fireside chat with Narayan Ramachandran, a board member, of TCF.

Kamath wins award

Nithin Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha, was honoured with CK Prahalad Next Practice Entrepreneur Award in recognition of his outstanding achievements in building Zerodha as an exemplary organization. It was presented by the industry veteran Shri R Thyagarajan, founder of Shriram group of companies. Gopal Srinivasan, chairman of TVS Capital Funds, paid tributes to C K Prahalad. He outlined the direct mentorship and guidance he had from Prof Prahalad. It was Prof CKP, as he was fondly known, who prompted Gopal to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs through TVS Capital Funds.

