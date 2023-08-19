Home Cities Chennai

MGR fever in Kochi

‘MGR’ Viswanathan wows Kochi with his presence, and his admiration for the former chief minister  of Tamil Nadu and late actor MGR

Published: 19th August 2023 06:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th August 2023 06:14 AM   |  A+A-

‘MGR’ Viswanathan

‘MGR’ Viswanathan spotted in Kaloor | A Sanesh

By A Sanesh
Express News Service

CHENNAI:  It was a bizarre sight: a man dressed in bright unicolour attires – from hat to shoes in red, green and yellow – crisscrossing Kochi a couple of days ago. Sporting large goggles, he held a portrait of MGR close to his chest. “I am Viswanathan – ‘MGR’ Viswanathan,” he smiles. 

A former school headmaster from Chennai, Viswanathan R is on a visit to Kochi. He gushes about his deep admiration for MGR. “We share the same birthday, you know. He was born on January 17, 1917, and I on January 17, 1957 — exactly 40 years apart,” he says with pride. “Our Ambassador car numbers are also the same — 4777.”   

Viswanathan adds that it was MGR who had sponsored his higher education, and later motivated him to become a teacher. A pivotal encounter with MGR occurred during the 1978 floods in Tamil Nadu. “At that time MGR was the chief minister. He toured the flood-hit regions, including my hometown. I was moved to see his genuine concern for the people. That event cemented my resolve to follow in MGR’s footsteps,” says Viswanathan. 

Upon retiring from a corporation-run school in 2016, Viswanathan studied law. “MGR had once told me I could serve poor people as a lawyer. So I became one,” he says. Meanwhile, he also established the MGR Makkal Katchi — a registered political party — in Tamil Nadu. He went on to contest from the Avadi constituency in the 2021 Tamil Nadu assembly elections. “Now, I run my party and practise as a lawyer for the poor in the Madras High Court,” he beams.

What brought him to Kochi? “I came here as part of a membership drive to rope in more people into my party,” says Viswanathan. “The response has been great. I really enjoyed travelling in your Kochi Metro.”  
As he prepares to leave for Chennai, Viswanathan says he would revisit Kerala in a couple of months to boost his party workers. “I ran out of membership forms; next time, I will bring more,” he adds.

