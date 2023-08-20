Seven held for impersonation, threatening man in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested seven people for threatening a man to repay a loan that he had taken from two of his friends by posing as an executive of Red Giant Movies.

On Thursday, the main accused I Dilli Babu (55) called Venkatesh Perumal from Kallakurichi, over the phone and introduced himself as a senior executive at Red Giant Movies and threatened Venkatesh to return the money he borrowed from Harish and Anish. Perumal, who contacted the production company’s office and enquired about Babu, learned that the caller is an imposter.

Based on a complaint from Saravana Muthu, a director at Red Giant Movies, Nungambakkam police registered a case. Police said Venkatesh had borrowed a few lakh rupees from brothers K Harish (27) and K Anish (24) of Thanjavur. To get the money back, the brothers sought help from friends who came up with the plan, police said.

Police arrested Dilli Babu, M Manjunathan (34) and K Ramadoss - all three from Tiruvannamalai district - and K Harish (27), K Anish (24), S Chidambaram (37) and A Manikandan (27) - all four from Thanjavur district. The arrested were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

