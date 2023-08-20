Home Cities Chennai

Seven held for impersonation, threatening man in Chennai

Based on a complaint from Saravana Muthu, a director at Red Giant Movies, Nungambakkam police registered a case.

Published: 20th August 2023 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2023 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose. (Express Illustrations | Amit Bandre)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police have arrested seven people for threatening a man to repay a loan that he had taken from two of his friends by posing as an executive of Red Giant Movies.

On Thursday, the main accused I Dilli Babu (55) called Venkatesh Perumal from Kallakurichi, over the phone and introduced himself as a senior executive at Red Giant Movies and threatened Venkatesh to return the money he borrowed from Harish and Anish. Perumal, who contacted the production company’s office and enquired about Babu, learned that the caller is an imposter.

Based on a complaint from Saravana Muthu, a director at Red Giant Movies, Nungambakkam police registered a case. Police said Venkatesh had borrowed a few lakh rupees from brothers K Harish (27) and K Anish (24) of Thanjavur. To get the money back, the brothers sought help from friends who came up with the plan, police said.

Police arrested Dilli Babu, M Manjunathan (34) and K Ramadoss - all three from Tiruvannamalai district - and K Harish (27), K Anish (24), S Chidambaram (37) and A Manikandan (27) - all four from Thanjavur district. The arrested were produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai police Chennai crime

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp