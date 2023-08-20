Home Cities Chennai

Three held for murder of rowdy in Chennai

The arrested were identified as Yamaha Mani, Jayabalan and Chandra and were arrested from a hideout soon after the murder on Friday night.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Foreshore Estate police have arrested three people and are on the lookout for three others for the murder of rowdy Suresh on Friday. A six-member gang had hacked Suresh to death when he was drinking liquor with his friend on the beach off Loop Road in Srinivasapuram on Friday evening.

The arrested were identified as Yamaha Mani, Jayabalan and Chandra and were arrested from a hideout soon after the murder on Friday night. During questioning, they confessed to killing Suresh in retaliation for Athi Thennarasu’s murder in 2015, near Thamaraipakkam Koot Road, when he went to attend a relative’s marriage function. Thennarasu’s brother Bomb Saravanan allegedly devised a plan to eliminate Suresh and hired the gang.

Suresh, involved in 33 cases including six murders, had come to Chennai to appear in court on Friday. Later, he went to Foreshore Estate along with his friend Mohan and lawyer Amalraj. Mohan and Amalraj had gone to eat food when the gang of six murdered Suresh. Madhavan suffered injuries while trying to rescue Suresh.

