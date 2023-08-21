Activism & animal welfare on the Madras map 

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: While tracing the history of Madras, we may often restrict ourselves to developments in buildings, trade and commerce, and man-made achievements. There is only very little focus on the evolution of relationships between different species of life. When Prashanth Krishna obtained his PhD in the subject, History of the Animal Welfare Movement in Madras specifically between the 90s and 2000, he was moved by the subject and wanted to do more.

His book, History of the Animal Welfare Movement in Madras-Chennai expands to include various development in the animal welfare movement in Madras between 2000 and 2023. Launching the book on Saturday at The CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation in the presence of Maneka Gandhi, MP, Animal Rights Activist and other animal lovers in the city, he said, “The period in the study was also the time when Madras was renamed to Chennai, hence the title.” The first copy of the book was presented to Saraswathi Haksan, honorary secretary, Blue Cross of India.

Mahatma Gandhi once said, “The greatness of a nation and its moral progress can be judged by the way its animals are treated.” India, a country that won its freedom on the principle of Ahimsa or non-violence, did not practice the same law towards the animals of the country. The book reiterates that Madras was at the forefront of the welfare movement for animals. It presents a one-of-a-kind study as there are no previous studies based on animal welfare movements in the country, claimed the author. He said, “The Tamil ethos talks about kindness to animals which made the animal welfare movement inevitable.” It also talks about Rukmini Devi Arundale, the face of the animal welfare movement starting in Madras. The contributions of the Animal Welfare Board of India (headquartered in Madras-Chennai which is now shifted to Haryana) follow.

Walking the audience through various movements from banning the dissection of animals for school projects to establishing shelter homes all over the country, and forming laws and boards, Maneka shared, “The dogs were called mongrels, were electrified and killed on the streets. The situation was pathetic. No kindness or mercy was shown towards any animal. If you are cruel to animals, then you will be cruel to humans as well.” She urged the audience to have a sticker on their vehicles reading ‘be kind to animals’, to stand in residential elections and campaign for animal welfare, to form an animal welfare group in every college, and to effectively use social media to promote animal well-being.

Publishing his PhD paper in 2021, it took the author two more years to publish his book drawing sources from the Animal Welfare of India and the Blue Cross of India, which was co-founded by his parents. Prashanth commented that the situation is currently much better as more youngsters are coming forward and carrying the message of animal and environmental protection. As the city gears up for Madras Week, the book launch was a precursor to kickstart the celebrations and a reminder to every individual to be compassionate towards animals.

