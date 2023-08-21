Drug addict murders mother after tiff, held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man was arrested on Saturday for allegedly killing his mother in Royapettah on Friday. The police said the man enacted a suicide drama to escape arrest. Ice House police identified the arrested accused as Rakesh Varshan. He was working from home for the past two years. He was allegedly a drug addict and often used to quarrel with his parents and often assaulted his mother Sripriya whenever she confronted him.

On Friday, Rakesh’s father and sister were at work. As usual, he was working from home and was at the house with his mother. In the afternoon, during an argument, Rakesh who allegedly consumed drugs attacked his mother and banged her head on the floor.

He then called 108 and claimed that his mother had fallen and was rendered unconscious. When the ambulance crew arrived at the scene, they found Rakesh lying next to his mother. He had attempted to die by suicide. Her postmortem report showed she had suffered a blow to the head. After Rakesh regained consciousness, he confessed to killing his mother.

