High-level bridge to replace Rail Nagar causeway in Padi Kuppam

B Anbuselvan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Responding to the fervent pleas from residents of Mogappair and Padi Kuppam, the state highways department has decided to replace the causeway over the Cooum in Padi Kuppam with a high-level bridge, connecting the Poonamallee highway to Mogappair.

The bridge will connect to Padikuppam road which ends at the intersection of Thimingalam high road and school road in Anna Nagar West Extension, thereby facilitating seamless connections to major thoroughfares.

An official from the metro wing of the state highways department said, “The detailed project report (DPR) has been finalised. Once the remaining paperwork is completed, we will commence the bidding process.”

Known as the Rail Nagar causeway among locals, the two-lane causeway suffered extensive damage during the 2015 floods. It was partially repaired the following year. The causeway provided connectivity to hospitals, schools, and commercial establishments to over 3,000 families living along the banks of the river.

During heavy rainfall, the causeway becomes submerged, forcing locals to take a 2-km detour via the Golden George Nagar bridge to access the PH. The increased usage of the Golden George Nagar bridge by vehicles from areas like Anna Nagar West, Mannurpet, and Padi, particularly those heading to Koyambedu leads to vehicular pile-ups on interior roads. This prompted local residential associations to construct concrete barriers, restricting the bridge’s use to smaller vehicles.

S Rajan, a resident of Mogappair said, “Due to the limited access to the Golden George Nagar bridge, during rains or when the water level in the Cooum rises, we are forced to take a detour of 5 km via the PH and Inner Ring road to reach Mogappair West, Thirumangalam, and Collector Nagar. Even using the causeway for emergencies like ambulances carries huge risks.”

Another resident, S Sridhar, said, “Navigating the bridge at night poses risks as the streetlights often do not function.” The causeway has suffered damages many times in the past and has undergone restoration work added locals.

