Posing as cops, duo robs man of Rs 3.36 lakh; held
Two men, who were part of the Arumbakkam NBFC heist case last August, were arrested on Saturday for robbing an employee of a private firm to the tune of Rs 3.36 lakh last week.
Published: 21st August 2023 08:26 AM | Last Updated: 21st August 2023 08:26 AM | A+A A-
According to the police, the arrested duo are V Balaji (30) and Santhosh Kumar (31). They allegedly tailed the victim, Prabhakar Rao (44), along Shenoy Nagar last week. They waylaid him on a bike which had a ‘POLICE’ sticker. On the pretext of checking, they opened his bag and found Rs 3.36 lakh cash and took it. The arrested accused told Prabhakar to produce a receipt at the nearest police station to get back the money.
A suspicious Prabhakar Rao complained with Anna Nagar police. After a week, the police arrested Balaji and Santhosh Kumar from Villivakkam. The police recovered Rs 1 lakh from them. Inquiries revealed that the duo was previously arrested in the Arumbakkam Federal Bank robbery that took place in August last year. They had come on bail recently.