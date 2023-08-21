Home Cities Chennai

Posing as cops, duo robs man of Rs 3.36 lakh; held

Two men, who were part of the Arumbakkam NBFC heist case last August, were arrested on Saturday for robbing an employee of a private firm to the tune of Rs 3.36 lakh last week.

Published: 21st August 2023 08:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st August 2023 08:26 AM   |  A+A-

arrested

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Two men, who were part of the Arumbakkam NBFC heist case last August, were arrested on Saturday for robbing an employee of a private firm to the tune of Rs 3.36 lakh last week.

According to the police, the arrested duo are V Balaji (30) and Santhosh Kumar (31). They allegedly tailed the victim, Prabhakar Rao (44), along Shenoy Nagar last week. They waylaid him on a bike which had a ‘POLICE’ sticker. On the pretext of checking, they opened his bag and found Rs 3.36 lakh cash and took it. The arrested accused told Prabhakar to produce a receipt at the nearest police station to get back the money.

A suspicious Prabhakar Rao complained with Anna Nagar police. After a week, the police arrested Balaji and Santhosh Kumar from Villivakkam. The police recovered Rs 1 lakh from them. Inquiries revealed that the duo was previously arrested in the Arumbakkam Federal Bank robbery that took place in August last year. They had come on bail recently.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arumbakkam NBFC heist case Rs 3.36 lakh Duo arrested

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp