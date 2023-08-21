Woman wakes up from sleep, beats 23-year-old son to death with iron rod

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 38-year-old woman, living with mental health issues, allegedly killed her 23-year-old son by smashing his head with an iron rod near Maduravoyal during the early hours of Saturday. She later hit herself in the head with the rod but survived with injuries. She is undergoing treatment, said the police.

According to Maduravoyal police, the woman identified as Selvi was living with her husband and son in Puliambedu near Maduravoyal. The woman’s husband Ari (45) was a car driver and her son Poovarasan was working at a private company near Ramapuram. The police said Selvi was living with mental health issues and was prescribed medication for insomnia.

On Friday after Ari left for work, Selvi and Poovarasan went to sleep after dinner. In the wee hours of Saturday, Selvi woke up and allegedly attacked her sleeping son with an iron rod. Following this, she hit herself with the same rod. On hearing her screams, neighbours rushed in and found Poovarasan in a pool of blood.

On information, the police arrived on the scene and sent both Poovarsan and Selvi to a hospital. Police said they will hold consult medical and legal experts and decide on the next course of action.

