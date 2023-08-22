Home Cities Chennai

Schoolgirl run over by water tanker near TN's Kovilambakkam

A 10-year-old schoolgirl was fatally run over by a water tanker after she fell off a two-wheeler near Kovilambakkam on Monday morning.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:   A 10-year-old schoolgirl was fatally run over by a water tanker after she fell off a two-wheeler near Kovilambakkam on Monday morning. The deceased girl is Liyara Sri of Nanmangalam near  Kovilambakkam, a Class V student in a private school in Madipakkam.

The girl’s mother, Keerthi (30) works as a teacher in the same school. On Monday morning, after the girl’s father left for work, the mother and daughter started for school on a two-wheeler, said Pallikaranai Traffic Investigation Wing (TIW).

When they were on Medavakkam-St Thomas Mount road near Kovilambakkam, Keerthi lost control of the vehicle and both of them fell on the road. Before Liyara Sri could react, a water tanker that was coming behind them ran over her. The tanker driver abandoned the vehicle and fled.

“Passersby rushed to their aid and informed the police,” said a senior police officer. Soon after the accident, people staged a protest demanding action against water tankers and other lorry drivers who drive recklessly through the route. David Rajan, the water tanker driver, was arrested later in the day.

