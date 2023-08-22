Student held for throwing cracker at college mates in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City police on Monday arrested one student and are on the lookout for another in connection with hurling a firecracker at fellow students of Guru Nanak College in Velachery on Monday.

Following the incident, the college management dismissed 18 students from the college. A statement from the college said, despite several warnings, the 18 students were involved in anti-social activities and created unrest on the campus.

A police source said on Monday morning, a second-year student of BSc Plant Biology along with his friend, a second-year student of BA Economics, were walking in the college premises and they spotted the rival gang. At that time, they hurled a firecracker. Nobody was injured in the incident, the police said.

Additional commissioner of police (North) Prem Anand Sinha said, “The students hurled the firecracker to scare the other gang. And it was a firecracker and not a bomb. These types of firecrackers are used in temple festivals.”

