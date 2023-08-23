Madras Week celebrations: A spectacle of cine heritage

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In 1934, during the dawn of the talkie era, Alli Arjuna starring KS Anantha Naryana Iyer and KR Kanthimathi was released by AV Meiyappan under the banner of Saraswathi Sound Productions.

It was a time when Madras had no studio with adequate facilities to shoot a movie. After almost nine decades, the city is a breeding ground for filmmakers and cinema lovers and AV Meiyappan’s AVM Studios with its glorious past of making valuable additions to the history of South Indian cinema serves as an inspiration to many.

Thus, a heritage walk at the recently inaugurated AVM Heritage Museum on Madras Day was an ode to the city that spins diverse stories on screen. Lakshmi Menon, CEO, The New Indian Express group, and MS Guhan, managing partner, of AVM Productions, inaugurated the walk on Tuesday in the presence of J Vignesh Kumar, senior vice-president of marketing, of The New Indian Express, staff and students from Dot School of Design and heritage enthusiasts.

AVM Heritage Museum is collaborating with TNIE along with VIT, Chennai, Minister White, Noizzy Box, AhaGuru, and cake partner, The Cake World, for the event.

Of retro and reels

Madras has not only witnessed the growth and success of Indian cinema but has also been an integral part of its legacy, commented MS Guhan, managing partner, AVM Productions.

“AVM Studios has been synonymous with setting benchmarks in the film industry by producing over 178 movies. The relationship between AVM Studios and Madras is intertwined with the history and the growth of the Indian film industry. Our collaboration with an esteemed newspaper like The New Indian Express offers a great opportunity for the public to relish this historical significance of the city in shaping the Indian film industry,” he added.

Taking the audience on a museum tour, Babu, veteran editor of AVM studios, explained the history and prominence of vintage cars, cameras, reels and film equipment. From the yellow TVS bike Suriya used in Ayan to the palanquin used in Sivaji: The Boss, the place is adorned with reel memories. A Vauxhall 14 (1938), the first car of AV Meiyappan, a Vauxhall Velox owned by SS Vasan, founder of Gemini Studios and MGR’s Dodge Kingsway, are the highlights of the car collection.

Talking about the importance of looking into film history during Madras Week, Guhan said, “Production houses like AVM Studios have helped put Madras firmly on the map as a centre for film production and contributed significantly to the growth and popularity of the Indian film industry. I believe that it is always important to look into the history and celebrate the tireless contributions, innumerable innovations and advancement of technology that have created the rich history and legacy of cinema that has been an integral part of everyone’s lives.”

The walk is open to the public till August 24,10.30 am to 5 pm.

