Rolling out the vintage beauties in Chennai

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: In an era where vintage themes stay put on our Pinterest mood boards, here is an enthralling exhibition, where you experience it in real time.

The Historical Cars Association of India (HCAI) is bringing forward their Vintage and Classic Car Show, where the vintage beauties will be adorning the sprawling venue of Hotel Turyaa and Rayala Tech Park. Scheduled for August 27, an array of classic vintage car models will be exhibited from 10 am to 1 pm.

From the graceful curves of the Rolls Royce to the bold lines of Bentley, the car aficionados from across the country will be exhibiting their vintage beauties in the show. Featuring prominent organisations including HMCI from Delhi, VCCCI from Mumbai, EMCI from Kolkata, KVCCCI from Bengaluru, and Madras Heritage Motoring Club from Chennai, this year’s event is witnessing significant growth as the annual car show transforms into a nationwide spectacle.

“Despite the hurdles that we had to face due to the pandemic, the show is back in full strength this year with more than 20 classic cars taking part. It will be an eye-opening event for the visitors as they will get to see classic cars that aren’t usually seen across south India,” says Ranjit Pratap, president of HCAI.

This year’s standout feature is the display of cherished relics from the past, including vehicles once owned by Royal families (such as the Bentley of Baroda Maharani Shanta Devi), Pre & Post-war European and American automobiles like Austin, Mercedes, and Jeep, as well as vehicles associated with Hollywood stars like Bentley.

Additionally, American muscle prowess will be showcased through the iconic Ford Mustang, alongside distinguished Indian classics like the Ambassador and Fiat’s offerings. If you’re captivated by cars and are eager to catch a glance at these timeless beauties, then this event should be your weekend destination of choice.

As part of the show, a rally will be held from Chennai to Puducherry on August 28 following which the cars would be exhibited at the Radisson Hotel in Puducherry. Gear up to meander through the rows of cars, admiring the painstakingly preserved features of the classics and get transported to an era where these automotive treasures ruled the roads.



