30-year-old kills ex-lover in Chennai, surrenders

A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his former lover at Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday and surrendered to the police.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his former lover at Maraimalai Nagar in Chengalpattu district on Tuesday and surrendered to the police. Sujin, the accused, is a resident of Malrosapuram near Maraimalai Nagar. Dharani (21), the deceased, was the wife of Sujin’s school friend Sundar (30). The accused befriended her during his frequent visits to their home for drinks with her husband. Later, they allegedly fell in love.

When Sundar found out about their relationship a few months ago, he warned them to call it quits. As a result, Dharani started to avoid Sujin. Recently, Sujin saw Dharani with another man and questioned her, but she did not respond, said the police.

On Tuesday morning, Sujin went to her house to confront her after Sundar had left for work. During an argument, Sujin attacked her with a knife in front of her two-year-old daughter. After she collapsed in a pool of blood, Sujin surrendered at the Maraimalai Nagar police station.

The police rushed to Dharani’s house and recovered her body and sent it to Chengalpattu Government Hospital for postmortem. Sujin was remanded in judicial custody after being produced before a magistrate. 

