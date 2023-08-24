Home Cities Chennai

A classic offer on vintage gears  

If you are looking for a way to introduce nostalgia back into your modern life, you can turn to the Noizzy Box speakers and audio gear.

Published: 24th August 2023 06:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 06:19 PM   |  A+A-

Noted Film Director SP Muthuraman speaks at the `Heritage Museum', AVM Studio, during the `XPRESSWALK', organised on the occassion of `Madras Day' celebrations, on Wednesday in Chennai. | P Jawahar

Noted Film Director SP Muthuraman speaks at the `Heritage Museum', AVM Studio, during the `XPRESSWALK', organised on the occassion of `Madras Day' celebrations, on Wednesday in Chennai. | P Jawahar

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Noizzy Box the vintage radio box speaker brand from Chennai is introducing a special offer for Namma Chennai on the occasion of its 384th Birthday.

Noizzy Box speakers and audio gears are a combination of vintage looks and futuristic tech. Its stylish design and texture with its booming sound are the perfect resemblance to what we used to wake up to once upon a time in our childhood. What makes it perfect are the impressive features that make it compatible to be used in today’s modern era.

The Bluetooth wireless connectivity, USB cable slots, AUX Provision, and impeccable sound create not only a comfortable music experience but also succeed in its purpose of introducing nostalgia into the room. 

If you are looking for a way to introduce nostalgia back into your modern life, you can turn to the Noizzy Box speakers and audio gear. Noizzy Box is not only known for its vintage look. It is beloved to many collectors as well as music buffs for its sound and feasibility even with modern tech. Noizzy Box has found its way into homes, offices, and parties as not just a compact, large or extra-large accessory, but also as a functional element that brings music and life. 

One can simply connect their mobile phones or SSD to the speakers and start jamming.  Noizzy Box has a wide range of speakers and players that combine modern technology and vintage radio antennae, the classic move to wow its listeners with its nostalgia and sound. 

A special offer is available for the bookings during the Madras Week celebration. Use promocode NAMMACHENNAI and avail 10% discount. For more details, scan the QR code, visit: https://noizzybox.com  or call: 9566008000. 

The offer is applicable till August 31, 2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
namma chennai Noizzy Box speakers and audio gear

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp