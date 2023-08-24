A grand feast for Onam in Chennai

Diya Maria George By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Onam is synonymous with sadhya. A mouth-watering spread of delectable dishes ranging from puliyinji with its fiery tangy flavour to the creamy saccharine of palada payasam, a sadhya has it all. If you wish to enjoy a quiet Onam in the comfort of your homes, Diya Maria George, Sonu M Kothari, Sreelakshmi S Nair bring you a list of places that offer the feast at your doorstep, so that you can celebrate the festival as you like it.

Truly Herbivore

Established a couple of years back, Truly Herbivore is extending its services to provide Onam sadhya for the first time this year from August 25-29. Available only on Easy Diner, this venture offers food at two-time slots — 11.30 am to 1.30 pm, 1.30 pm to 3.30 pm. The pre-booking has started. Offering 30 vegetarian dishes, the joint is also open for corporate orders. All the materials used for takeaway are eco-friendly.

To order, visit: 11th Avenue, Ashok Nagar

Price: Dine-in: Rs 650+ taxes; Takeaway: Rs 1,500+taxes

Sree Akshayam

Located across the city in Velachery, Anna Nagar, Alwarpet and Abhiramapuram, this pure-veg restaurant offers 27 dishes on a festive platter. Refresh your palate and awaken your taste buds with lunch on August 28 and 29. “We are accepting pre-orders already and are delighted for the customers to flood in,” says Venkatesh, manager.

To order, call: 9789800033

Price: Dine-in: Rs 739+tax; Takeaway: Rs 639+tax

Chorum Kootanum

Passing on family recipes to ensure that homely meals are being cooked and delivered, Chorum Kootanum has been serving the taste of Kerala since 2021. Anirudh Unnikrishnan, founder of the cloud kitchen says, “Since it is a family-run business, we use our mother’s recipes for every dish.” With this year’s Onam sadhya, they bring to table an extensive spread. Steamed nendran banana, avial, papaya thoran, pineapple rasam, patchadi are a few highlights. Pre-onam sadhya is also available from August 26 to 28. Orders will be taken till today.

To order, call or WhatsApp: 8015311289

or dm: @chorumkootanum on Instagram

Price: Rs 750 + delivery charges

Chaya & Kadi

With outlets in Anna Nagar, JJ Nagar East and Mogappair West, Chaya & Kadi promises to deliver the taste of Malabar to Chennaiites. To make Onam a perfect family affair, the restaurant is offering a sadhya spread of 25 dishes — from sambar, olan, beetroot pachadi, pineapple pachadi to aviyal, mezhukkupuratti, injipuli, and ada payasam and gothambu payasam as desserts. Orders will be taken till August 28.

To order, call: 42760985, 45428834, 7305092379, 9360474880, 8122810087

Price: Rs 555

Ammachi Veedu

Prepare your taste buds to have this delicious sadhya cooked by a chef coming to the city all the way from Thrissur, Kerala, this Onam, at Ammachi Veedu. The restaurant at Velachery offers 28 vegetarian dishes. “People who wish to have non-vegetarian food can order it separately. The plate can be customised according to the needs,” says Abin Baby, owner of Ammachi Veedu. You can enjoy sadhya here on the day of Onam, August 29, between 11 am and 4 pm. To all those who don’t want to miss this opportunity, you can order the meal via Swiggy and Zomato.

To order, contact: 8838344654

Price: Dine-in: Rs 399;

Takeaway: Rs 499

That Mallu Joint

Serving sadhya from 11 am to 11 pm, That Mallu Joint offers a vegetarian meal consisting of 25 items, on the day of the festival. “From banana chips as starters to payasam as dessert, a full three-course meal is awaiting food lovers,” says Vinoth. You can also order via Swiggy, Zomato and Dunzo. This joint in T Nagar is accepting pre-booking now, and you can visit the restaurant on August 29 to collect your meal.

To order, call: 9176741305 Price: Rs 850

Reena Paul’s Kitchen

With a range of authentic Kerala food, Reena Paul’s Kitchen brings you the best of items curated for Onam sadhya. Reena Paul, owner of the cloud kitchen and catering services, shares, “We have been catering and delivering since 1997. Before the pandemic, we ventured into the cloud kitchen and delivered food on Zomato, Swiggy, and other food apps.” The sadhya is a delectable spread of more than 21 items with two varieties of payasam — palada and parippu. Orders will be taken till August 26. Pick-up the order on August 29 at 1929, 18th Main Road, Anna Nagar West.

To order, call: 9840095044

Price: Sadhya:Rs 650, Palada Payasam : Rs 550/litre, Parippu Pradhaman: Rs 450/litre

Paati Veedu

From authentic recipes to the perfect ambience, Paati Veedu, a vegetarian restaurant, assures us a different experience from this Onam. The restaurant’s Onam combo offer includes welcome drinks like apple madhulai pazha charu, karumbu charu, starters like pazham pori and the main course with dishes like urulai varuval and pasi payaru karamani thuvaran. Pravina Sridhar, COO, Paati Veedu says, “It is a grand unlimited seven-course meal, with both red rice and white rice and all the traditional dishes.” The desserts include palada payasam, unniappam and chakka pradhaman. Collect orders at 2, Bhagirathi Ammal St, Parthasarathi Puram, T Nagar.

To order, call: 9962577234, 9962578234

or dm: @paativeedu on Instagram

Price: Rs 1,494 plus tax (Both dine-in and takeaway)

Adaminde Thattukada

Indulge in unlimited sadhya at Adaminde Thattukada from 12 pm to 3.30 pm on August 28, where you can feast on 20 signature Onam dishes curated by Chef Rema. From the avial to the spicy rasam, the team ensures to encapsulate the authentic flavours of Onam dishes, all embedded within their package. With the sadhya delivered to your doorstep, make sure to pre-book it at least two days prior, says Soud from Adaminde Thattukada. You can pick up your order from Shop 4, Fourth Main Road, Besant Nagar.

For reservations, call: 9677123145

Price: Rs 375

iD

iD brings a delectable sadhya to your doorstep. With the Classic Thali of 22 dishes available on August 26 and 27, and for delivery via Swiggy and Zomato, the restaurant invites customers to experience the authentic sadhya on the earlier days of Onam. With a spread of 30 meticulously-curated dishes, the Thiruvonam Sadhya will be available for dine-in on August 28 and 29 at the restaurant. “Along with the authentic dishes prepared for a sadhya, we are providing dishes like pazham dosa, which will elevate the culinary experience for the customers,” says R Shyam Sundar from iD.

For reservations, call: Harrigton Road: 7397444143; Nexus Vijaya Mall: 7395930095; Urban Square: 7305405230; The Marina Mall: 7338784440

Price: For classic thali, Rs 449 plus taxes; for the Thiruvonam sadhya, Rs 699 plus taxes

googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 