Chennai rains: Flights diverted to Bengaluru; arrivals and departures delayed at Chennai airport

Around 21 flights that were to arrive at Chennai airport were delayed on average by 15 minutes to 30 minutes. A few of them got delayed by 45 minutes.

Published: 24th August 2023 12:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2023 12:45 PM   |  A+A-

A view of Chennai airport from Trisulam Hills. Image used for representational purpose | Ashwin prasath

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: More than 20 flights were delayed and two of them diverted to Bengaluru due to widespread rains that lasted from Wednesday night to Thursday morning.

According to Chennai airport sources, Indigo Airlines flights from Delhi and Kolkatta to Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather. The Delhi flight was to arrive at Chennai at 11.35 pm while the Kolkata flight was scheduled to arrive at 1.15 am.

Similarly, 12 flights that were to depart from Chennai airport were delayed due to the bad weather, sources added.

