‘I miss the chirping of sparrows’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Your best memory of Madras...

The beach sands of the Marina and the pleasant sight of gushing waves with few around and no kiosks or boats around.

What is the one thing you like about Chennai and its people the most?

Usually, Chennaiites are friendly, with big hearts and they welcome one and all with a warm hug. Coming from a village in Madurantakam and landing in Chennai was like a child in a magic garden for me. Here the people are relaxed, they plan their life and so on. So, Chennai is definitely close to my heart.

The transition from Madras to Chennai

The name Madras sounded better; it conveyed our rich heritage — those old colourful buildings, traffic-free roads, long avenues with trees on either side...

A place for traditions in the burgeoning city...

Marghazi bhajans and music festivals are fast being forgotten. I hope the younger generations try to find the roots of our tradition and help in keeping it alive.

Fondest memory in the city...

During Margazhi, in the spine-chilling cold of the wee hours of January, we used to go around the four Mada streets of Triplicane Parthasarathy Temple in a procession with the deity. It is something that will continue to remain fresh in my memory. The chanting of bhajans and the madisar-clad mamis joining us will always be a memory I cherish.

Favourite landmark in Madras

The then tallest building, LIC building on Mount Road.

Looking back, is there anything about Chennai that you miss now?

Sparrows. With the alarming rise of tall buildings and cellphone towers, the chirping of those lovely little birds is greatly missed.



CHENNAI: Your best memory of Madras... The beach sands of the Marina and the pleasant sight of gushing waves with few around and no kiosks or boats around. What is the one thing you like about Chennai and its people the most?googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Usually, Chennaiites are friendly, with big hearts and they welcome one and all with a warm hug. Coming from a village in Madurantakam and landing in Chennai was like a child in a magic garden for me. Here the people are relaxed, they plan their life and so on. So, Chennai is definitely close to my heart. The transition from Madras to Chennai The name Madras sounded better; it conveyed our rich heritage — those old colourful buildings, traffic-free roads, long avenues with trees on either side... A place for traditions in the burgeoning city... Marghazi bhajans and music festivals are fast being forgotten. I hope the younger generations try to find the roots of our tradition and help in keeping it alive. Fondest memory in the city... During Margazhi, in the spine-chilling cold of the wee hours of January, we used to go around the four Mada streets of Triplicane Parthasarathy Temple in a procession with the deity. It is something that will continue to remain fresh in my memory. The chanting of bhajans and the madisar-clad mamis joining us will always be a memory I cherish. Favourite landmark in Madras The then tallest building, LIC building on Mount Road. Looking back, is there anything about Chennai that you miss now? Sparrows. With the alarming rise of tall buildings and cellphone towers, the chirping of those lovely little birds is greatly missed.