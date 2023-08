Power cut in parts of Chennai on August 25

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: To facilitate maintenance work, power supply will be suspended in parts of Chennai from 9 am to 2 pm on August 25. Here are the details:

MYLAPORE: Nungambakkam High road, Kodambakkam high road, Anna salai, Greams road, G.N. Chetty road, Lloyds road, Vidhyodhaya road, GK Puram.

TAMBARAM: SRIRAM Iraniamman Kovil HT Service & LTCT service VANDALUR G.S.T road, Otteri SINGERATHOTTAM Venkatespuram, Ganapathynagar, MK Stalin street PERUMBAKKAM Main Rd, Nookampalayam main Rd.

GUINDY: RAMAPURAM Mugalivakkam, Poonamallee main Rd, Krishnaveni nagar, A.G.S colony, Manapakkam, Ambedkar nagar, Sathyanagar, Astalakshmi avenue THILLAIGANGA NAGAR Puzhuthivakam, NSC Bose Rd, Swamy nagar.

AMBATTUR: PADI Park road, UR nagar, Balaji nagar.

