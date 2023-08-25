56-year-old who escaped suicide pact, kills daughter, ends life in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Burdened by heavy debts and allegedly troubled by moneylenders, a 56-year-old man killed his six-year-old daughter and died by suicide in Nammalwarpet near Otteri on Wednesday night. The man was identified as Geetha Krishnan.

In 2020, he was part of a suicide pact with his wife and two daughters. His wife killed their elder daughter and died by suicide but Geetha Krishnan did not go through with the plan and left home. He was later arrested near Vellore and released on bail.

According to Ayanavaram police, Geetha Krishnan was a contract housekeeping supervisor at the ESI hospital. His daughter was an LKG student. “The incident came to light when a man to whom Geetha Krishnan has leased his house knocked on the doors on Wednesday night. Geetha Krishnan had collected Rs 2.50 lakh from the man identified as Lakshmipathy but did not hand over the keys. Due to this, Lakshmipathy had gone to ask for his money back.”

When there was no answer, he opened a window and looked in and found Geetha Krishnan lying unconscious. He immediately informed the Ayanavaram police. They broke open the door and found the bodies of both the man and his daughter and sent them to the Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a postmortem. An investigation is on.

In 2020, Geetha Krishnan, his wife Kalpana (36), their 14-year-old daughter and their three-year-old daughter had a suicide pact. Kalpana killed the elder daughter before dying by suicide. However, Geetha Krishnan did not go through with the pact.

(Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on TN’s health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050)

