Moderate showers likely till August 30 in Chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Light to moderate rain with thunderstorms and lightning is likely to occur in some places in the state until August 30, according to the Regional Meteorological Centre.

According to the officials at the RMC, the rainfall for the state was at a 6% deficit in the period starting in June. However, any deviation -/+19% is considered normal, an official added.

A few isolated places in Chennai, including Meenambakkam, received slightly heavy rainfall on Thursday. Sky condition is likely to be partly cloudy in the city on Thursday and moderate rain is likely to occur in some areas. Maximum temperature is likely to be 34-35 °C and minimum temperature is likely to be 26-27 °C.

Flight services hit

Over 20 flights were delayed and two were diverted to Bengaluru due to the heavy rainfall. According to Chennai airport sources, Indigo Airlines flights from Delhi and Kolkatta to Chennai were diverted to Bengaluru due to bad weather. The Delhi flight was to arrive at Chennai at 11.35 pm while the Kolkata flight was scheduled to arrive at 1.15 am.

Apart from that 21 flights which were to arrive at Chennai airport were delayed on an average by 15 minutes to 30 minutes. A few of them got delayed by 45 minutes. Similarly, 12 outgoing flights were also delayed.

