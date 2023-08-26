Two killed in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu district on Thursday night and Friday morning. In Maraimalai Nagar, a 20-year-old man who was driving back home after work was killed after he came under the wheels of a government bus. The deceased M Dhayanidhi and his friend A Vignesh (19) are from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district.

They worked as construction labourers and were working at a site in Guduvanchery. “On Friday night, they were returning home after work. While Vignesh was driving, Dhayanidhi was riding pillion,” said a police officer. When they were near the Maraimalai Nagar municipal office, a truck hit their two-wheeler. In the impact, both fell to the ground and Dhayanidhi came under the wheels. Vignesh escaped with injuries. Maramalai Nagar police registered a case and arrested the truck driver.

In Guduvanchery, a 32-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a van on Friday morning. The deceased Radhika (32) from Otteri works as a help in a private company in Perungudi, said the police officer. On Friday morning, she was driving to work when a van knocked down her vehicle near Perungalathur. She was declared dead by the ambulance crew.

CHENNAI: Two people were killed in separate road accidents in Chengalpattu district on Thursday night and Friday morning. In Maraimalai Nagar, a 20-year-old man who was driving back home after work was killed after he came under the wheels of a government bus. The deceased M Dhayanidhi and his friend A Vignesh (19) are from Madurantakam in Chengalpattu district. They worked as construction labourers and were working at a site in Guduvanchery. “On Friday night, they were returning home after work. While Vignesh was driving, Dhayanidhi was riding pillion,” said a police officer. When they were near the Maraimalai Nagar municipal office, a truck hit their two-wheeler. In the impact, both fell to the ground and Dhayanidhi came under the wheels. Vignesh escaped with injuries. Maramalai Nagar police registered a case and arrested the truck driver. In Guduvanchery, a 32-year-old woman was fatally knocked down by a van on Friday morning. The deceased Radhika (32) from Otteri works as a help in a private company in Perungudi, said the police officer. On Friday morning, she was driving to work when a van knocked down her vehicle near Perungalathur. She was declared dead by the ambulance crew.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });