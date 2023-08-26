A treasure hunt on history and heritage

Lisa Anthony By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: History in its most fascinating and raw form is not always found in books. Rather, they may be found in museums, ruins, and artworks that are unearthed after years of dormancy. The Government Museum in Egmore, or the Madras Museum, is a good place to start if you wish for a conspicuous summary of the history of the capital state of Tamil Nadu and more.

Chithra Madhavan

Speaking at an exclusive event held in association with the Madras Week celebrations, Chithra Madhavan recently gave a presentation on ‘Treasures in Madras Museum’ at the Press Institute of India. A renowned historian, columnist, professor, and, above all, an ardent lover of temple architecture and sculptures, she takes us on a short trip through time for a look-see into the priceless artefacts from different eras and dynasties at the Madras Museum. Chithra delves a little deeper into the details beyond the PS1 and PS2 movies.

In today’s world of art and architecture, there’s been a paradigm shift from elaborate and comprehensive designs to minimal and simplistic ones. Chithra’s session on sculptures may also remind one of the discourse surrounding the death of detail with a mass deflection towards Minimalism in art and architecture.

Apart from her efforts in bringing history to a wider audience, her talks on Tamil history help us recollect the richness of our own culture and art that often goes unnoticed, let alone by the visitors of the museum.

“Today, the museum has many visitors, but only a few take genuine interest in learning about the artefacts on display. We often see students on excursions and field trips queueing up to see the timeless pieces. But it’s uncommon to find a teacher or a guide who takes the effort to introduce them to these timeless works of art and the stories behind them,” she says.

Chithra further explores the sculptures from the various periods and the methods of distinguishing them. She says the most treasured artefacts in the Madras Museum, are sculptures made of stone, bronze, wood, and copper plate inscriptions. From the Nolamba stone sculptures (900 A.D. -100 A.D.) with their decorative beauty to the Pala sculptures (1300 A.D) and everything in between, Chithra describes the features of each sculpture.

Responding to a question as to how one can learn to recognise which era a sculpture belongs to, she says, “Go on seeing the sculptures at the museums. Also, never forget to read the descriptions that take up the unassuming corners near the sculptures. For instance, the Pallava sculptures can be recognised by their tall crowns and rounded shoulders.”

“In ancient times, all artists and sculptors followed the simple yet complex rules of Shilpashastra to make the grandiloquent artefacts that we see today at the Madras Museum. If you go to the oldest temples in Chennai or anywhere else in Tamil Nadu, there’s one thing that you cannot miss: the ceilings. Look up, and you’ll be bedazzled by the immense beauty of the carvings and their elaborate details. One might think they were fitted to the ceiling once the artwork was done, but it’s otherwise. We could only imagine how, in such times of little to no technology, artists could make such beautiful creations that remain unrivalled to date,” she adds.

If you wish to know and learn more than just the superficial facts and stories behind the enchanting state of Tamil Nadu, head to the museum today. And perhaps, remember the words of Chithra for a more profound experience.

