Acing an art ahead of time

CHENNAI: The cityscape now boasts of pristine beaches, polished highways, and towering buildings. A look-back at erstwhile Madras, however, would push us into a realm of stories etched in heritage. Chithra Madhavan, a renowned historian, calls it a subject you have to learn by seeing.

A rare few people have the ability to open their third eye and dive deep into the annals of history. For MK Rangaswamy Aiyangar, affectionately known as MKR, the extrasensory perception came in the form of a glass plate camera.

Born in 1886 at Srivilliputhur, MKR’s passion for temple architecture and photography started at a young age and grew over time. Fifteen years after he started his journey in photography, he got his first film camera: Rollicod and later Rolliflex. Every weekend, he would go to less-explored temples and document the surroundings. Along with his relatives and grandsons, MKR would go to the darkroom at his house to develop the photographs.

Driven by passion, he travelled far and wide: From Kumbakonam to New Delhi and Odisha to Benares. Post his retirement from an insurance firm in 1946, MKR became fully-fledged in exploring the allure of culture. Hobbies such as philately and chess gave him company. He also published tourist guides, poems and formed an amateur photography association. A decade after his death in 1974, MKR’s family donated 1,000 negatives from the vast collection of photos to CP Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation in Chennai for preservation. Later, his grandson MS Krishnan and his wife Radhika Krishnan released a book Snapshots From A Bygone Era on MKR.

Pictures that speak

The lecture ‘Pictures from the past, as seen through the lens of MK Rangaswamy Aiyangar’ organised by Chitra Madhavan, in view of the Madras Week celebration, provided insights into the significance of his photography in understanding history. “He was not a professional archaeologist or a historian, but he had this ability to take photographs of the best of monuments and sculptures,” she said, showing a picture of Lord Ganesha taken by MKR.

According to Chithra, many locations where MKR took the photographs still remain a mystery. However, the sculpture is captured in such a way that information can be extracted from it. Referring to a photograph of a half-completed sculpture, Chithra said, “It reminds me of an elephant from Dhauli, near Odisha. It has a part protruding, which was unintentional as the work was not completed. He knew how to identify sculptures. Another example is the famous Mehrauli Iron Pillar, which never rusts, located in the Qutub Minar complex. It shows the level of metallurgy back then, which we have forgotten today.”

A little away from Chennai lies Mamallapuram. It has become a cultural and sports hub in Tamil Nadu, hosting the 44th Chess Olympiad and International Surf Open. Recently, delegates attending the G20 education working group visited the Pallava-era monuments, including the Pancha Ratha, Penance panel and Krishna’s butter ball. Chithra said the town is a treasure trove. “Here, we can actually trace the evolution of the Dravidian style of architecture. First, there were the cut-in temples, then came the monolithic temples and later structural temples such as the Shore temple,” she added.

In addition to the Varaha cave, which tourists usually visit, a hidden gem was photographed by MKR, known as the Trimurti cave protected by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). “The three openings for each deity have been perfectly captured by MKR. Unlike today, it would have been a rocky ground, making it difficult to capture pictures,” noted Chithra, adding that what makes this temple special is the third deity. “Instead of Brahma, it is Skandha (Kartikeya) that can be seen after Lord Vishnu and Shiva. Even without the peacock and rooster, the armour or Channaveera establishes the fact. Another stunning observation we can get from this picture is Vishnudurga holding the Prayoga Chakra, which is a trademark of the Pallava dynasty,” she said.

Monuments have weathered several storms, wars and even modernisation in the past. But with each calamity, they undergo some kind of change. In such scenarios, photographs stand the test of time shedding light on what transpired. For example, one of the four pillars in the Mahishasura Mardini Temple was demolished by some miscreants, Photographs taken pre-independence show a huge gap between the pillars, and in the one clicked by MKR, one pillar is different from the remaining three. From this, it can be inferred the pillar was restored during these years by the ASI.

God is in the details

Temple ceilings in the state can be seen embellished with many inscriptions and figures. Photographs make sure that a closer look at these would provide interesting tidbits from history. One such example would be the penance panel, built on a huge boulder 90 feet long and 30 feet high. As many as 153 figures can be seen on it, which also includes a cat imitating the activities of the sage inside and a rat praying to the cat.

William, a heritage photographer, told CE that the black-and-white images of MKR were special for many reasons. “I see myself in him. The first thing I would do is to find angles that no other person has found. In photography, people tend to complicate the shot composition. It is always better to let the photos speak for themselves. The most important question is whether you are able to notice every detail, from the gopuras to the vimanas. Despite the challenge of lighting, we can see that his photos have been captured to perfection,” he added.

