Art of Living campaigns for a drug-free India in Chennai

CHENNAI: The Art of Living Tamil Nadu under the guidance of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar is organising a state-wide exclusive Walk For A Cause event in collaboration with Anna University, today at 4 pm.

This is held to showcase Tamil Nadu’s solidarity on the global mission to address drug challenges in alignment with the policy of the Government of Tamil Nadu and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC). It is being simultaneously held in Coimbatore, Madurai, Tiruchy, Nagercoil and Villupuram to amplify awareness. The event is expected to see a participation of approximately 10,000 students in Chennai and a total of 30,000 students in other locations.

The key objectives of the event involve raising awareness through a walkathon to create awareness of the dangers of drug abuse and its impact on students, families and the education community. Through information booths and awareness sessions, they intend to educate participants about the preventive measures, coping strategies and available resources for individuals struggling with drug addiction.

This event will provide an opportunity for community members to come together for a common cause, fostering unity and collective action. The walkathon will also serve as a platform to advocate for stronger drug abuse prevention policies and resources at the local, state and national levels.

While the walkathon will be flagged off at 4 pm, the main event will begin at 5.30 pm with Minister for Health and Family Welfare Ma Subramanian as the chief guest who will address the students on the theme of drug-free India. Some of the guests of honour include Yashwanth Kumar Venkataraman, Honorary Consul of El Salvador, South India president and Governing Council Consular Corps Diplomatic, R Velraj, vice-chancellor of Anna University, Ishari K Ganesh, founder & chancellor of Vels Group of Institutions, and Arvindan P, zonal director, Narcotics Bureau.

