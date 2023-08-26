Home Cities Chennai

Three kidnap egg trader for failure to pay Rs 8L in Chennai, arrested

Police said Chandrasekaran used to run a shop in Zam Bazaar, selling eggs to restaurants and eateries.

Published: 26th August 2023 06:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2023 06:27 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Representational Photo

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday arrested three people for kidnapping an auto driver, who used to supply eggs to restaurants, in Choolaimedu to settle a financial dispute.

On Thursday night, a gang of three men kidnapped C Chandrasekaran (46) from Sakthi Nagar in Choolaimedu. Based on the description of the vehicle by the neighbours, police traced the vehicle to Koyambedu and a team rescued Chandrasekaran. Choolaimedu Police arrested P Saravanakumar (40), his brother P Devarajan (39) and K Karthik of Rasipuram, Namakkal district.

Police said Chandrasekaran used to run a shop in Zam Bazaar, selling eggs to restaurants and eateries. Chandrasekaran had bought eggs for Rs 8 lakh from the brothers and had delayed paying them back. Later, he closed the shop and absconded. He then shifted to a relative’s house in Choolaimedu and started riding an autorickshaw, said the police. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chennai police

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp