Three kidnap egg trader for failure to pay Rs 8L in Chennai, arrested

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The city police on Thursday arrested three people for kidnapping an auto driver, who used to supply eggs to restaurants, in Choolaimedu to settle a financial dispute.

On Thursday night, a gang of three men kidnapped C Chandrasekaran (46) from Sakthi Nagar in Choolaimedu. Based on the description of the vehicle by the neighbours, police traced the vehicle to Koyambedu and a team rescued Chandrasekaran. Choolaimedu Police arrested P Saravanakumar (40), his brother P Devarajan (39) and K Karthik of Rasipuram, Namakkal district.

Police said Chandrasekaran used to run a shop in Zam Bazaar, selling eggs to restaurants and eateries. Chandrasekaran had bought eggs for Rs 8 lakh from the brothers and had delayed paying them back. Later, he closed the shop and absconded. He then shifted to a relative’s house in Choolaimedu and started riding an autorickshaw, said the police. All three were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

