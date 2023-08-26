Unravelling behind-the-scenes tales

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The AVM Studios, with their storied heritage, stood tall under the morning sun, the venue, chosen to host the Madras Week celebrations by TNIE. While initially serene, basking in the quietude of the early hours, the tranquillity gave way to loud exclamations of happiness and eagerness among the Viscom students from MOP Vaishnav College for Women as they welcomed the renowned veteran director, SP Muthuraman, onto the stage.

The prodigy of Tamil cinema

Muthuraman, who’s known for his timeless classics like Murattu Kaalai, Guru Sishyan, and Sakalakala Vallavan, had graced the silver screen for decades, despite the limited opportunities that encircled the film industry at that period. His eyes gleamed with joy as he began talking about his association with the AVM studios, where he proudly revealed that he had created around 70 movies in collaboration with the studio.

As Muthuraman delved into anecdotes, everyone was all ears, hoping to hear stories from the unknown days. When the name of Kamal Haasan emerged, a wave of excitement rippled through the audience with Muthuraman’s narrative transporting them to the behind-the-scenes moments from his shooting days.

Among these, he shared a particular incident from the past when the young Kamal dashed off to a nearby theatre during a shoot. With a chuckle, he recounted how he had to swiftly retrieve the actor, who was engrossed in a movie, pulling him back from the theatre to the shooting location. “On that day, I knew that this child was destined for great success in the world of cinema,” he recalled.

The once-in-a-lifetime interaction

The interaction kicked off with students asking questions as they carefully navigated through his illustrious career. Muthuraman’s eyes dwelled in nostalgia as he recounted his early days in the film industry. One particularly captivating moment occurred when a student timidly asked him about the process behind creating the movie Guru Sishyan within 25 days. In response, Muthuraman took a step closer, his eyes a repository of recollections, and began to recount how he orchestrated the presence of actors Rajinikanth and Prabhu, among others, in Mysuru for the entire duration of the shoot. With vivid detail, he narrated how he orchestrated the entire production in a remarkable span of 23 days!

Talking about the transition in Tamil cinema, Muthuraman said, “At present, the filmmakers have access to a plethora of innovative techniques. The reliance on natural sunlight for lighting or the confinement of filming indoors is no longer necessary. Alongside the utilisation of advanced lenses and recording capabilities, there has been a remarkable enhancement in the quality and excellence of cinematic creations.”

Jyoshithaa, a student, expressed her gratitude to the TNIE team, saying, “I feel grateful to be attending a session conducted by the director I have always looked up to. I’ve always been fond of his movies and the techniques he used while creating them. His ability to understand what the audience looks for in a movie is something that has always piqued my interest.”

As the event drew to a close, students lined up to meet the filmmaker and click a picture with him, as it wouldn’t merely be a memory but a testament to the connection forged between generations of filmmakers. The event that unfolded to mark Tamil cinema’s transition through the years left an expungeable mark on both the budding filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts in attendance.

CHENNAI: The AVM Studios, with their storied heritage, stood tall under the morning sun, the venue, chosen to host the Madras Week celebrations by TNIE. While initially serene, basking in the quietude of the early hours, the tranquillity gave way to loud exclamations of happiness and eagerness among the Viscom students from MOP Vaishnav College for Women as they welcomed the renowned veteran director, SP Muthuraman, onto the stage. The prodigy of Tamil cinema Muthuraman, who’s known for his timeless classics like Murattu Kaalai, Guru Sishyan, and Sakalakala Vallavan, had graced the silver screen for decades, despite the limited opportunities that encircled the film industry at that period. His eyes gleamed with joy as he began talking about his association with the AVM studios, where he proudly revealed that he had created around 70 movies in collaboration with the studio.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As Muthuraman delved into anecdotes, everyone was all ears, hoping to hear stories from the unknown days. When the name of Kamal Haasan emerged, a wave of excitement rippled through the audience with Muthuraman’s narrative transporting them to the behind-the-scenes moments from his shooting days. Among these, he shared a particular incident from the past when the young Kamal dashed off to a nearby theatre during a shoot. With a chuckle, he recounted how he had to swiftly retrieve the actor, who was engrossed in a movie, pulling him back from the theatre to the shooting location. “On that day, I knew that this child was destined for great success in the world of cinema,” he recalled. The once-in-a-lifetime interaction The interaction kicked off with students asking questions as they carefully navigated through his illustrious career. Muthuraman’s eyes dwelled in nostalgia as he recounted his early days in the film industry. One particularly captivating moment occurred when a student timidly asked him about the process behind creating the movie Guru Sishyan within 25 days. In response, Muthuraman took a step closer, his eyes a repository of recollections, and began to recount how he orchestrated the presence of actors Rajinikanth and Prabhu, among others, in Mysuru for the entire duration of the shoot. With vivid detail, he narrated how he orchestrated the entire production in a remarkable span of 23 days! Talking about the transition in Tamil cinema, Muthuraman said, “At present, the filmmakers have access to a plethora of innovative techniques. The reliance on natural sunlight for lighting or the confinement of filming indoors is no longer necessary. Alongside the utilisation of advanced lenses and recording capabilities, there has been a remarkable enhancement in the quality and excellence of cinematic creations.” Jyoshithaa, a student, expressed her gratitude to the TNIE team, saying, “I feel grateful to be attending a session conducted by the director I have always looked up to. I’ve always been fond of his movies and the techniques he used while creating them. His ability to understand what the audience looks for in a movie is something that has always piqued my interest.” As the event drew to a close, students lined up to meet the filmmaker and click a picture with him, as it wouldn’t merely be a memory but a testament to the connection forged between generations of filmmakers. The event that unfolded to mark Tamil cinema’s transition through the years left an expungeable mark on both the budding filmmakers and cinema enthusiasts in attendance.