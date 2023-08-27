Home Cities Chennai

Jail inmate booked for assaulting cop in Chennai

When constable Selvam denied the request, an argument broke out between them and Emmanuel attacked Selvam, police said.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A Nigerian national was arrested by the police for assaulting a prison constable after an argument erupted between the two on Friday night. Police said, Olugu Olisaaemeka Emmanuel, was arrested and remanded in separate prison for foreigners in the Puzhal prison for smuggling and selling ganja.

He was studying second-year B.Sc. at a private college in Urapakkam when he and his friend were arrested for distributing sachets of ganja to fellow students in 2019. 

On Thursday, the prison officers conducted a surprise raid and seized four cell phones from four Nigerians. On Friday they were shifted to different rooms and during the transfer, Emmanuel demanded to meet the prison SP. 

When constable Selvam denied the request, an argument broke out between them and Emmanuel attacked Selvam, police said. Based on his complaint, Puzhal police registered a case.

