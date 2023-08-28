By Express News Service

CHENNAI: What is the one thing you like about Chennai and its people?

I like how the people in Chennai are so simple and helpful, very caring and easygoing. Will be an easy place for non-Chennaiites to feel at home in no time.

How do you rate Chennai’s culture and lifestyle?

Easy mix of old and the new; I love how people here keep adapting and evolving over time, without forgetting our roots.

Your first feel & experience about city?

I had come here long ago for the first time to watch and celebrate cricket… Enjoyed going around the city in a bike.

Which is your most favourite place in Chennai that makes you nostalgic?

Would be the stadium for me and the good old restaurants...that takes me back in time.

Do you think that Chennai has evolved as a bustling metropolis or has just grown into a big village, as may outsiders say?

From an infrastructure and facility standpoint Chennai has evolved into a bustling metro, but when it comes to tradition and culture Chennai has grown into a big village.

In your view, have the people of Chennai retained the traditions of the past era or have abandoned them?

Like I said, people here keep evolving and adapting to the changes in and around us, but we never forget the roots! People celebrate the culture and traditions here. Chennai is a place that welcomes people across all religion, caste, tribe, state and treats them as fellow Tamizhan. We see Vinayagar Chathurthi celebrated in a big way across the city, the happy celebrations and get-togethers during Diwali, we have rangoli contest during Margazhi utsav, we celebrate Pongal in a big way until the last day (Kaanum Pongal) and we do not miss to close the year with Panguni Uthiram festival.

How do you see Chennai evolving in the next 10 years and what problems do you foresee?

The infrastructure of Chennai will grow heaps and bounds in 10 years, and all places will be well connected with the metro. Chennai will become more busier and technologically savvy.

Looking back, is there anything about Chennai that you miss now?

Watching movie in Devi Paradise, and chit-chat with friends in Woodlands drive-in are places that takes me back to the good ol’ days.

Your Madras memories?

Madras has given me such beautiful days, it’s a city that accommodates anybody and makes them grow. Madras has brought up so many people and it is one such place for me as well. Madras will always be our home. As a tribute to our city, this (Namma Chennai, Namma Geetham) was installed in our T Nagar Geetham outlet last year, on Madras day, August 22, 2022, stating that the brand Geetham stays true to its roots of Chennai and the people here.



