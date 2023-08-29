Home Cities Chennai

Chennai: Six arrested for armed robbery after five days

Five days after a group of men were robbed by a gang at Kodungaiyur, the city police arrested six people on Monday.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  Five days after a group of men were robbed by a gang at Kodungaiyur, the city police arrested six people on Monday. S Ajai Buddha (28), G Prem Kumar (37), S Bhaskar (22), E Yuvaraj (25), Y Naveen (18) and R Naresh Kumar (30), were arrested and remanded in judicial custody.

The police said that on August 23, K Ravi, from Erunkanjeri in Kodungaiyur, was talking with his friends near his house. Around 6 pm, a gang of ten men in an autorickshaw and two motorbikes reached the spot. 

“They held the group of men at knifepoint and robbed them of Rs 20,000 cash, five mobile phones and 2.5 sovereigns of gold,” said a police officer. Based on their complaint, the Kodungaiyur police registered a case and launched a hunt for the suspects. The police are on the lookout for four more suspects. The police seized two sovereigns of gold, one autorickshaw and three machetes.

