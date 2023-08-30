Home Cities Chennai

Man kills friend’s mom, steals gold ornament; held

The accused told the police that he tried to steal the nose ring, but when the woman tried to raise an alarm, he strangled her.

Published: 30th August 2023 08:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2023 08:33 AM   |  A+A-

death, murder, suicide, die, dead

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested by Mappedu police for killing his friend’s mother and stealing a four-sovereign gold nose ring that she was wearing. The police identified the accused as Ashok Kumar, a daily wage labourer, who got acquainted with Lakshmi, 85, after he became friends with her son Bhangaru a few months back.

Bhangaru was unmarried and lived in a house next to his mother’s house. On Saturday night, Ashok visited Bhangaru at his mother’s house. After dinner, Bhangaru went to his house, while Ashok stayed at Lakshmi’s house. The next morning, when Bhangaru went to his mother’s house, he found her strangled to death and Ashok missing.

During probe, it was found that Lakshmi’s four-sovereign gold nose ring was stolen. On Monday, police arrested Ashok who confessed to the murder and the theft. He told the police that he tried to steal the nose ring, but when the woman tried to raise an alarm, he strangled her. After an inquiry, Ashok was remanded in judicial custody.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Theft murder Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp