Man kills friend’s mom, steals gold ornament; held

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A 36-year-old man was arrested by Mappedu police for killing his friend’s mother and stealing a four-sovereign gold nose ring that she was wearing. The police identified the accused as Ashok Kumar, a daily wage labourer, who got acquainted with Lakshmi, 85, after he became friends with her son Bhangaru a few months back.

Bhangaru was unmarried and lived in a house next to his mother’s house. On Saturday night, Ashok visited Bhangaru at his mother’s house. After dinner, Bhangaru went to his house, while Ashok stayed at Lakshmi’s house. The next morning, when Bhangaru went to his mother’s house, he found her strangled to death and Ashok missing.

During probe, it was found that Lakshmi’s four-sovereign gold nose ring was stolen. On Monday, police arrested Ashok who confessed to the murder and the theft. He told the police that he tried to steal the nose ring, but when the woman tried to raise an alarm, he strangled her. After an inquiry, Ashok was remanded in judicial custody.

