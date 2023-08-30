Two-year-old drinks mosquito repellent, dies
Nandini came out of the shower and saw Lakshmi with a mosquito repellent container in her mouth. The baby was rushed to Government Stanley Hospital, where she died.
Published: 30th August 2023 08:27 AM | Last Updated: 30th August 2023 01:27 PM
CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl died after she accidentally consumed mosquito repellent liquid at her house near Manali on Monday. The Madhavaram Milk Colony police have registered a case of unnatural death.
According to the police, B Lakshmi was the youngest daughter of R Balaji (35) and his wife Nandini. She has an elder sister Sakthi (4), the police said. The family of four, along with Balaji’s father Ramadoss, were living in a house at Chinna Mathur near Manali.
The police said that on Monday, Balaji left for work and Ramadoss had gone out for an errand. As Nandini was taking a shower, Lakshmi and Sakthi were playing alone. Nandini came out of the shower and saw Lakshmi with a mosquito repellent container in her mouth. Nandini rushed Lakshmi, who was frothing at the mouth, to a nearby hospital and was referred from there to Government Stanley Hospital, where she died.