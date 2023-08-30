Two-year-old drinks mosquito repellent, dies 

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl died after she accidentally consumed mosquito repellent liquid at her house near Manali on Monday. The Madhavaram Milk Colony police have registered a case of unnatural death.

According to the police, B Lakshmi was the youngest daughter of R Balaji (35) and his wife Nandini. She has an elder sister Sakthi (4), the police said. The family of four, along with Balaji’s father Ramadoss, were living in a house at Chinna Mathur near Manali.

The police said that on Monday, Balaji left for work and Ramadoss had gone out for an errand. As Nandini was taking a shower, Lakshmi and Sakthi were playing alone. Nandini came out of the shower and saw Lakshmi with a mosquito repellent container in her mouth. Nandini rushed Lakshmi, who was frothing at the mouth, to a nearby hospital and was referred from there to Government Stanley Hospital, where she died.

CHENNAI: A two-year-old girl died after she accidentally consumed mosquito repellent liquid at her house near Manali on Monday. The Madhavaram Milk Colony police have registered a case of unnatural death. According to the police, B Lakshmi was the youngest daughter of R Balaji (35) and his wife Nandini. She has an elder sister Sakthi (4), the police said. The family of four, along with Balaji’s father Ramadoss, were living in a house at Chinna Mathur near Manali. The police said that on Monday, Balaji left for work and Ramadoss had gone out for an errand. As Nandini was taking a shower, Lakshmi and Sakthi were playing alone. Nandini came out of the shower and saw Lakshmi with a mosquito repellent container in her mouth. Nandini rushed Lakshmi, who was frothing at the mouth, to a nearby hospital and was referred from there to Government Stanley Hospital, where she died.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); });