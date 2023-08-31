A melange of Kerala magic

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At the heart of Mylapore lies Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, where the recent Bhavanotsavam, a five-day Onam festival, infused the air with festive spirit.

The event showcased Kerala’s rich cultural tapestry through a diverse range of art forms, spanning from the vibrant Kathakali and electrifying Chenda Melam to the elegant Mohiniyattam and Ottam Thullal.

Every facet of Kerala’s indigenous art was masterfully presented by professionals, leaving the spectators immersed in the cul tural vibrancy of the state. Here are TNIE photographers Monishlinus and R Krishnaraj capturing the beautiful frames, embodying the true souls of the performances.

