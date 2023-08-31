Home Cities Chennai

A melange of Kerala magic

Bhavanotsavam, a five-day Onam festival, infused the air with festive spirit.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : At the heart of Mylapore lies Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, where the recent Bhavanotsavam, a five-day Onam festival, infused the air with festive spirit.

The event showcased Kerala’s rich cultural tapestry through a diverse range of art forms, spanning from the vibrant Kathakali and electrifying Chenda Melam to the elegant Mohiniyattam and Ottam Thullal.

Every facet of Kerala’s indigenous art was masterfully presented by professionals, leaving the spectators immersed in the cul tural vibrancy of the state. Here are TNIE photographers Monishlinus and R Krishnaraj capturing the beautiful frames, embodying the true souls of the performances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp