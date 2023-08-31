Karting a new chapter

Sonu M Kothari By

Express News Service

CHENNAI : Hands firm on steering wheel, leg pressing the accelerator, sweat beads running down his forehead — Adhithiya Arvind was elated when he left behind all the other participants. Voices cheering his name across the racing track and celebration of victory greeted the 15-year-old when he was nearing the finish line at the FMSCI National Karting Championship, Rotax Max Classes. Adhithiya is a Senior Karting Driver of the Peregrine Racing International Team, who won the first round of the Championship earlier this month at Meco Kartopia, Bengaluru.

Adhithiya started his racing career by joining Naren Karthikeyan’s Go Karting team in 2021. As he was very passionate about the sport and wanted to make a name for himself in the field, he first participated in the National Championship in 2021 and finished at 13. The following year, he participated in the IAME Series Asia, an Asian title championship representing India in the junior category, and finished third. This year, he was the winner of the Meritus Cup Trophy 2023, setting the highest lap time of his career at 54.5 seconds. Having won the first round of the FMSCI National Karting Championship, this Chennai boy is now qualified for other rounds of the championship. He talks to CE about his life behind the wheel.

Excerpts follow

When did you take to the sport?

During the pandemic, everybody was finding a medium to bring out their passion and achieve something through those means. Similarly, I had a lot of free time and was very interested in cars. This is when my father thought of making me join the karting team.

Where do you practise?

There is a lack of tracks in our country. The only professional kart racing track in India is in Bengaluru, which is in good condition. The other one is in Hyderabad and is undergoing renovation. So, I travel to Bengaluru twice a month, just to practise. One more track is coming up this year in Bengaluru; National Championship rounds 4 and 5 will be held there, hopefully.

How many hours do you spend on track practising?

Initially, I spent around six to seven hours on the track. Now, I am trained and have been driving on the same track, we have eight sessions a day, which are like 15 minutes each.

How do you manage your studies while participating in competitions?

It is difficult to manage both. Last year, I had my board exams, and it was building up on me. But somehow I managed. Only in the last three months I could prepare and focus on my studies. Other than that, I had to go to Bengaluru every week for competition or practise. It was hectic to write tests and win competitions.

Who are your coaches and what have you learnt from them?

Arjun Maini, a former F2 championship participant, Kush Maini, Formula 2 Championship participant this year, Sai Sanjay and Suryavardhan are a few of my coaches. The major learning from all my coaches is the art of balancing studies and sports.

What are the thoughts that run through your mind when you are on track in a competition?

Usually, that moment is very hectic, and the pressure is high during qualifiers and races. Many drivers are competing and I have to hold them back behind me and at the same time, I should also be working on my lap time. One thing I have noticed is that during such times, our reflexes get active and all our emotions are heightened.

How does it feel to represent India at international competitions?

The feeling of bearing the national flag on my chest is so surreal. I feel proud of myself and my country while driving.

What have you learnt from your competitors?

During international competitions, there are participants from Thailand, Malaysia, and other countries. The one thing that has always fascinated me is how they respect each other while driving, and their sportsmanship.

What does victory mean to you? How do you cope with failures?

There is nothing like losing and winning. In my first year, I never stepped on the podium. Usually, nobody at the beginning of their karting career gets a chance on the podium because of heavy competition. There are people with 8-10 years of experience driving along with us.

Yes, when we win, there are a lot of benefits like having an upper hand in the championship which will give us confidence, making the championship much more interesting. But, at the same time, it is a pressure as expectations are set and we have to meet them.

How do you celebrate your victory?

My parents are very happy about all my achievements. As soon as the race is over, I have my exams around the corner. So, we don’t have time to celebrate and take it all in. My father travels with me and is always there for me on the track. And it is my mother who I call first about the results of the match.

CHENNAI : Hands firm on steering wheel, leg pressing the accelerator, sweat beads running down his forehead — Adhithiya Arvind was elated when he left behind all the other participants. Voices cheering his name across the racing track and celebration of victory greeted the 15-year-old when he was nearing the finish line at the FMSCI National Karting Championship, Rotax Max Classes. Adhithiya is a Senior Karting Driver of the Peregrine Racing International Team, who won the first round of the Championship earlier this month at Meco Kartopia, Bengaluru. Adhithiya started his racing career by joining Naren Karthikeyan’s Go Karting team in 2021. As he was very passionate about the sport and wanted to make a name for himself in the field, he first participated in the National Championship in 2021 and finished at 13. The following year, he participated in the IAME Series Asia, an Asian title championship representing India in the junior category, and finished third. This year, he was the winner of the Meritus Cup Trophy 2023, setting the highest lap time of his career at 54.5 seconds. Having won the first round of the FMSCI National Karting Championship, this Chennai boy is now qualified for other rounds of the championship. He talks to CE about his life behind the wheel. Excerpts follow When did you take to the sport? During the pandemic, everybody was finding a medium to bring out their passion and achieve something through those means. Similarly, I had a lot of free time and was very interested in cars. This is when my father thought of making me join the karting team. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Where do you practise? There is a lack of tracks in our country. The only professional kart racing track in India is in Bengaluru, which is in good condition. The other one is in Hyderabad and is undergoing renovation. So, I travel to Bengaluru twice a month, just to practise. One more track is coming up this year in Bengaluru; National Championship rounds 4 and 5 will be held there, hopefully. How many hours do you spend on track practising? Initially, I spent around six to seven hours on the track. Now, I am trained and have been driving on the same track, we have eight sessions a day, which are like 15 minutes each. How do you manage your studies while participating in competitions? It is difficult to manage both. Last year, I had my board exams, and it was building up on me. But somehow I managed. Only in the last three months I could prepare and focus on my studies. Other than that, I had to go to Bengaluru every week for competition or practise. It was hectic to write tests and win competitions. Who are your coaches and what have you learnt from them? Arjun Maini, a former F2 championship participant, Kush Maini, Formula 2 Championship participant this year, Sai Sanjay and Suryavardhan are a few of my coaches. The major learning from all my coaches is the art of balancing studies and sports. What are the thoughts that run through your mind when you are on track in a competition? Usually, that moment is very hectic, and the pressure is high during qualifiers and races. Many drivers are competing and I have to hold them back behind me and at the same time, I should also be working on my lap time. One thing I have noticed is that during such times, our reflexes get active and all our emotions are heightened. How does it feel to represent India at international competitions? The feeling of bearing the national flag on my chest is so surreal. I feel proud of myself and my country while driving. What have you learnt from your competitors? During international competitions, there are participants from Thailand, Malaysia, and other countries. The one thing that has always fascinated me is how they respect each other while driving, and their sportsmanship. What does victory mean to you? How do you cope with failures? There is nothing like losing and winning. In my first year, I never stepped on the podium. Usually, nobody at the beginning of their karting career gets a chance on the podium because of heavy competition. There are people with 8-10 years of experience driving along with us. Yes, when we win, there are a lot of benefits like having an upper hand in the championship which will give us confidence, making the championship much more interesting. But, at the same time, it is a pressure as expectations are set and we have to meet them. How do you celebrate your victory? My parents are very happy about all my achievements. As soon as the race is over, I have my exams around the corner. So, we don’t have time to celebrate and take it all in. My father travels with me and is always there for me on the track. And it is my mother who I call first about the results of the match.