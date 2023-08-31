Home Cities Chennai

Rolling the dice for traditional games

Vinita’s journey began with an unintentional twist as she slipped on the Parthasarathy temple floor, only to find herself captivated by the intricate carvings that she saw on it.

Published: 31st August 2023 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

By Sreelakshmi S Nair
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever pondered about the enigmatic temples and their concealed ancient artefacts? For Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda, an organisation dedicated to reviving forgotten traditional games, temples, and monuments, this is a realm of exploration. She unearths intricately carved games on temple walls and rocks, once lost to human memory. Now woven into the very fabric of the region’s history, Kreeda’s team had put together a week-long exhibition. Each day featured a temple from Chennai, and the games uncovered there offered the visitors an immersive heritage experience. The exhibition not only allowed historical exploration but also the chance to actively play these games, an exceptional bonus.

“In a moment of leisure, I chanced upon seeing my grandmother play an unfamiliar game with her grandchildren. Intrigued, I inquired about it, only to uncover a treasure trove of games ingrained in our elders’ memories — forgotten chapters unknown to today’s generation. It was then that the realisation struck: these ancestral legacies of play must be safeguarded. Thus, Kreeda was conceived,” reflects Vinita.

The known & unknown

Vinita’s journey began with an unintentional twist as she slipped on the Parthasarathy temple floor, only to find herself captivated by the intricate carvings that she saw on it. And so the voyage into the world of traditional games commenced, she recounts. From the hallowed grounds of Kapaleeshwar Temple to the sanctuaries of Marundeeswarar Temple in Thiruvanmiyur and Thyagaraja Temple in Tiruvottiyur, unique yet resonant ancient games like Aadu Puli Aatam, Kattam Vilayattu, Dahdi and more have been resurrected and are now being commercially transformed into games by the team.

Kreeda’s exhibition displayed games
found in temples in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

This year marks the 20th year for Kreeda, a journey to be proud of, says Vinita. The company has around 28 games on the market, all serving the needs of the generation. With games like Pallanguzhi and Solah Seedi, a battlefield game for two with each player having 16 equally matched game pieces, the gaming company has outshone their competitors in reviving age-old games and bringing them back to life.

The exhibition was a captivating portrayal of games sourced from temples and historical sites like Saluvankuppam Murugan temple, Mahabalipuram, and many more etched onto a wall. A particularly eye-catching attraction was the offering of steaming beverages in traditional tumblers, transporting us to the leisurely past. The neatly tucked away containers, filled with nostalgic treats like thattai murukku, anai biscuit, and tamarind candies, contributed further to this experience. The evenly spaced boards featured games such as Kreeda Search For Sita, Kattam Vilayattu and Dahdi all poised for players to engage in. Vinita extended an invitation for a round of Aadu Puli Aatam, shedding light on just how much joy we’re missing in this era, unaware of the treasures from the past.

Best of both worlds
With great discovery comes great responsibility, a principle that Kreeda takes to heart, particularly during their endeavour to uncover and study the games found within these historical monuments. Thorough research and engaging dialogues with the elderly or those acquainted with these games form the foundation for deriving their rules, says Vinita. “Interestingly, the rules aren’t set in stone for most board games, and therein lies the charm,” she adds. The dynamic aspect of it adds to the excitement — each playthrough offers a fresh perspective, contributing to the experience.

In an age where past and present converge, it is important to indulge in both online and offline games. Traditional games pave the way for youngsters to get to know their ancestry, but at the same time, it’s the new age of digital games that lets people catch up with time. Kreeda’s creations have found homes in diverse corners of the country and are still on their way to expansion. The exhibition was an eye-opener for visitors, offering them insight into the company and the profound significance underpinning its curation. More than an event it was an experience that transported attendees back to the cherished days of history.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
traditional games

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp