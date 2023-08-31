Rolling the dice for traditional games

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Ever pondered about the enigmatic temples and their concealed ancient artefacts? For Vinita Sidhartha, founder of Kreeda, an organisation dedicated to reviving forgotten traditional games, temples, and monuments, this is a realm of exploration. She unearths intricately carved games on temple walls and rocks, once lost to human memory. Now woven into the very fabric of the region’s history, Kreeda’s team had put together a week-long exhibition. Each day featured a temple from Chennai, and the games uncovered there offered the visitors an immersive heritage experience. The exhibition not only allowed historical exploration but also the chance to actively play these games, an exceptional bonus.

“In a moment of leisure, I chanced upon seeing my grandmother play an unfamiliar game with her grandchildren. Intrigued, I inquired about it, only to uncover a treasure trove of games ingrained in our elders’ memories — forgotten chapters unknown to today’s generation. It was then that the realisation struck: these ancestral legacies of play must be safeguarded. Thus, Kreeda was conceived,” reflects Vinita.

The known & unknown

Vinita’s journey began with an unintentional twist as she slipped on the Parthasarathy temple floor, only to find herself captivated by the intricate carvings that she saw on it. And so the voyage into the world of traditional games commenced, she recounts. From the hallowed grounds of Kapaleeshwar Temple to the sanctuaries of Marundeeswarar Temple in Thiruvanmiyur and Thyagaraja Temple in Tiruvottiyur, unique yet resonant ancient games like Aadu Puli Aatam, Kattam Vilayattu, Dahdi and more have been resurrected and are now being commercially transformed into games by the team.

Kreeda’s exhibition displayed games

found in temples in Chennai | Ashwin Prasath

This year marks the 20th year for Kreeda, a journey to be proud of, says Vinita. The company has around 28 games on the market, all serving the needs of the generation. With games like Pallanguzhi and Solah Seedi, a battlefield game for two with each player having 16 equally matched game pieces, the gaming company has outshone their competitors in reviving age-old games and bringing them back to life.

The exhibition was a captivating portrayal of games sourced from temples and historical sites like Saluvankuppam Murugan temple, Mahabalipuram, and many more etched onto a wall. A particularly eye-catching attraction was the offering of steaming beverages in traditional tumblers, transporting us to the leisurely past. The neatly tucked away containers, filled with nostalgic treats like thattai murukku, anai biscuit, and tamarind candies, contributed further to this experience. The evenly spaced boards featured games such as Kreeda Search For Sita, Kattam Vilayattu and Dahdi all poised for players to engage in. Vinita extended an invitation for a round of Aadu Puli Aatam, shedding light on just how much joy we’re missing in this era, unaware of the treasures from the past.

Best of both worlds

With great discovery comes great responsibility, a principle that Kreeda takes to heart, particularly during their endeavour to uncover and study the games found within these historical monuments. Thorough research and engaging dialogues with the elderly or those acquainted with these games form the foundation for deriving their rules, says Vinita. “Interestingly, the rules aren’t set in stone for most board games, and therein lies the charm,” she adds. The dynamic aspect of it adds to the excitement — each playthrough offers a fresh perspective, contributing to the experience.

In an age where past and present converge, it is important to indulge in both online and offline games. Traditional games pave the way for youngsters to get to know their ancestry, but at the same time, it’s the new age of digital games that lets people catch up with time. Kreeda’s creations have found homes in diverse corners of the country and are still on their way to expansion. The exhibition was an eye-opener for visitors, offering them insight into the company and the profound significance underpinning its curation. More than an event it was an experience that transported attendees back to the cherished days of history.

