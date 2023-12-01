A rough journey: Damage to major roads, waterlogging at bus depots lead to congestion in chennai

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The heavy showers that lasted for over two hours on Wednesday evening severely damaged the arterial road and other highways in the city and outskirts, causing huge inconvenience for commuters. Though the MTC bus services were not cancelled, waterlogging at bus depots led to huge congestion at bus stands in T Nagar, Mogappair West, Anna Nagar West, and many other areas.

The bituminous layer on recently laid state highways got washed away, paving the way for threatening pits and potholes. Key locations like Inner Ring Road, Guindy Kathipara junction, Padi-Avadi NH, Poonamallee-Maduravoyal NH, and several other city roads suffered considerable damage.

In the past two months, the corporation and state highways carried out patch-up work on many bus route roads, but those too have sustained severe damage, guaranteeing rough journeys for travellers. Official sources said damaged highways are being identified, and they will be repaired post-monsoon.

Meanwhile, highway officials identified water stagnation at Inner Ring Road, EVR Periyar Salai, and Velachery main road. Earthmovers have been deployed to drain the water. Owing to waterlogging and traffic congestion, MTC buses moved slowly on Rajiv Gandhi, Inner Ring Road, GST and Anna Salai.

“Efforts are underway to drain water at T Nagar and other depots, to ensure the operation of all scheduled buses. Depot managers have been instructed to not allow buses with damaged roofs to operate,” said an official from the MTC.

The Southern Railway, meanwhile, said water from submerged tracks between Avadi and Ambattur has been drained, and trains in the Chennai-Arakkonam section are now operating as per schedule.

