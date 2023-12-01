Home Cities Chennai

A rough journey: Damage to major roads, waterlogging at bus depots lead to congestion in chennai

Key locations like Inner Ring Road, Guindy Kathipara junction, Padi-Avadi NH, Poonamallee-Maduravoyal NH, and several other city roads suffered considerable damage.

Published: 01st December 2023 08:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 03:04 PM   |  A+A-

Passersby help a woman who fell onto a waterlogged street after losing control of her two-wheeler in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

Passersby help a woman who fell onto a waterlogged street after losing control of her two-wheeler in Chennai on Thursday. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI:  The heavy showers that lasted for over two hours on Wednesday evening severely damaged the arterial road and other highways in the city and outskirts, causing huge inconvenience for commuters. Though the MTC bus services were not cancelled, waterlogging at bus depots led to huge congestion at bus stands in T Nagar, Mogappair West, Anna Nagar West, and many other areas.

The bituminous layer on recently laid state highways got washed away, paving the way for threatening pits and potholes. Key locations like Inner Ring Road, Guindy Kathipara junction, Padi-Avadi NH, Poonamallee-Maduravoyal NH, and several other city roads suffered considerable damage.

In the past two months, the corporation and state highways carried out patch-up work on many bus route roads, but those too have sustained severe damage, guaranteeing rough journeys for travellers. Official sources said damaged highways are being identified, and they will be repaired post-monsoon.

Meanwhile, highway officials identified water stagnation at Inner Ring Road, EVR Periyar Salai, and Velachery main road. Earthmovers have been deployed to drain the water. Owing to waterlogging and traffic congestion, MTC buses moved slowly on Rajiv Gandhi, Inner Ring Road, GST and Anna Salai.

“Efforts are underway to drain water at T Nagar and other depots, to ensure the operation of all scheduled buses. Depot managers have been instructed to not allow buses with damaged roofs to operate,” said an official from the MTC.

The Southern Railway, meanwhile, said water from submerged tracks between Avadi and Ambattur has been drained, and trains in the Chennai-Arakkonam section are now operating as per schedule.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
heavy showers arterial road road damage waterlogging congestion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp