Chennai rain pain continues...

CM reviews relief work, tells officials to clear drain blockages on war footing and be in constant contact with people in low-lying areas

4k cusecs discharged from Chembarambakkam

Chennai: After increasing the volume of surplus water discharged from Chembarambakkam Lake from 1,500 to 6,000 cusecs at 8 am on Thursday, the water resources department (WRD) reduced it to 4,000 cusecs around 12 pm. Kancheepuram Collector Kalaiselvi Mohan said, “As of now, we are discharging 4,000 cusecs of water. Chennai won’t be affected even if we discharge 12,000 cusecs of water as over the past two years, we have widened the Adyar riverbed and also renovated the channels.”

The storage at present is 22.16 feet against a maximum capacity of 24 feet. The lake also is storing 3.064 TMCft of water against a maximum 3,300 TMCft. A senior WRD official told TNIE, “Considering the dam’s safety, we are maintaining the storage level around 21 feet. So, we increased the volume of water discharged from the reservoir in adherence to a GO. We have already strengthened the bunds and linings of canals. Even so, the Kancheepuram administration has alerted the residents in low-lying areas along Adyar River.”

