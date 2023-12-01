Water receding fast, 162 relief camps readied: CM MK Stalin

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Despite rain lashing Chennai incessantly for the last two weeks, the water that stagnated in some parts of the city has been receding quickly, said CM MK Stalin on Thursday. Stalin reviewed relief and rescue works from the integrated control room at the Chennai corporation building on Thursday.

Stalin also attended some calls at the control room and instructed the officials to expedite the clearing of stagnant water and other rain relief work. He also interacted with the Tamil Nadu Disaster Management Authority team before they left for relief work on Thursday. In Chennai, 162 relief camps have been readied and food packets are being distributed to the affected residents.

He also asked the officials to clear blockages in stormwater drains on a war footing, to be in constant contact with the people who are living in low-lying areas, and to keep ready sufficient stocks of medicines, food and other commodities.

Ministers M Subramanian and P K Sekarbabu, Chennai Mayor R Priya, Commissioner of Revenue Administration S K Prabhakar, Chennai Corporation Commissioner J Radhakrishnan, and senior officials attended the discussions.

