Rehabilitation services, the need of the hour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Highlighting the urgency of rehabilitation services Rajani Mullerpatan, director, MGM School of Physiotherapy, Navi Mumbai, said, “Rehabilitation services are urgently needed at the level of primary health centres,” while delivering her keynote address at the International Physiotherapy Colloquium held at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research recently.

He also mentioned the lack of physiotherapists and other rehabilitation professionals at PHC level in the country and how it is hampering the process of full recovery of patients afflicted with many problems.

Steve Milanese, academic head of physiotherapy at, the University of Tasmania, Australia added that physiotherapists should prove to patients that regular exercise brings down their pain gradually.

VR Venkataachalam, the Chancellor gave away wheelchairs and prosthetics that were donated by the faculty, alumni and students of Physiotherapy and Jaipur Foot organisation and others, to children with disability.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: Highlighting the urgency of rehabilitation services Rajani Mullerpatan, director, MGM School of Physiotherapy, Navi Mumbai, said, “Rehabilitation services are urgently needed at the level of primary health centres,” while delivering her keynote address at the International Physiotherapy Colloquium held at Sri Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education and Research recently. He also mentioned the lack of physiotherapists and other rehabilitation professionals at PHC level in the country and how it is hampering the process of full recovery of patients afflicted with many problems. Steve Milanese, academic head of physiotherapy at, the University of Tasmania, Australia added that physiotherapists should prove to patients that regular exercise brings down their pain gradually.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); VR Venkataachalam, the Chancellor gave away wheelchairs and prosthetics that were donated by the faculty, alumni and students of Physiotherapy and Jaipur Foot organisation and others, to children with disability. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp