Tamil Nadu rains: Depression may develop into cyclone Michaung around December 3

Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the morning of December 4,

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression on Saturday and further develop into a cyclonic storm, ‘Michaung’ around December 3, the regional meteorological centre stated.  

As of Friday morning, the depression moved west-northwestwards of the Bay of Bengal and lay centered at about 730 km east-southeast of Puducherry and 740 km east-southeast of Chennai. It is likely to move west-northwestwards on December 2 and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal around December 3.

Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach near south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by the morning of December 4, the RMC stated. Further, it would move nearly northwards, almost parallel to south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross south Andhra Pradesh during the morning of December 5 between Nellore and Machilipatnam as a cyclonic storm with a wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting to 100 kmph.

Due to the system, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places over Tiruvallur, Chennai, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Cuddalore and Mayilathurai on December 3. 

