Man kills friend in drunken brawl in TN's Chengalpattu , arrested

CHENNAI: A 32-year-old man who killed his friend during a drunken brawl in Chengalpattu has been arrested. The accused Mahendran allegedly smashed the head of Perumal, 33. He was caught by the villagers and thrashed before handing him to the police. Police said Mahendran, who is from Kunnathur, was married and has been separated from his wife. Perumal also belonged to the same village.

Perumal was working as a driver of earthmover and heavy machinery, the police said. “On Friday night the duo was boozing under a bridge. On Saturday villagers found Perumal’s body with his head smashed by a rock. Agitated villagers started to search for Mahendran as the duo was seen on more than one occasion drinking together,” said a senior police officer. A few youngsters found Mahendran standing at the Kunnathur bus stand, said the police. They nabbed Mahendran and brought him to the village. “The villagers tied him to a pole and thrashed him,” said the police.

