Two truck drivers die as door touches live wire in Kancheepuram district

CHENNAI: Two truck drivers were electrocuted in Kancheepuram district after one of them opened the vehicle door which came in contact with an overhead cable. The deceased were identified as Arun (33) of Pullaloor in Kancheepuram and Ramamoorthy alias Ramu (28) of Kolathur. They were working as truck drivers for a private company in the district.

According to police, the company collects scrap materials from another firm in Eraiyur. On Saturday evening, Arun reached the company and parked the truck near the entrance. He got out and opened the back door when it accidentally came into contact with a high-tension cable. Arun suffered an electric shock and Ramu, who tried to rescue him, was also electrocuted. The Oragadam police registered a case and the bodies were sent to Sriperumbudur Government Hospital for postmortem.

