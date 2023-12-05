Chennai Metro Rail turns to plastic tokens as telecom networks down in several areas

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai Metro Rail could be one of the reliable transport system for commuters during heavy rains or floods, but on Tuesday it saw major disruption after telecom networks became patchy in several areas of the city.

Chennai Metro Rail said that due to cellphone network issues across Chennai, online means of booking tickets for metro travel are not functioning temporarily. As a result, it urged the commuters to use metrorail smart card.

Similarly, Singara Chennai cards which also depend on external network and were not currently functioning reliability. Arrangements have been made to issue plastic token tickets at the station ticket counters for passengers to travel on metro rail network.

The network connection has been poor with many telecom firms struggling to maintain connections. Many of the people were cutoff from rest of the world with no power and telecom network connections. It was only around noon after power was resumed that network connections resumed.

Chennai Metro later came out with an advisory said that all ticket formats like Metro Travel Card, Static QR. Mobile QR Code ticketing - Single, Return, Group Tickets and Q.R Trip passes, Whatsapp, Paytm and PhonePe are functioning normally.

