Rhythmic rhapsody on the ramp

Sreelakshmi S Nair By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Runways, usually a spot for high fashion glamour, got its meaning redefined on Friday at ‘Marvellous Margazhi’, a fashion show held at Radisson Blu GRT Chennai, where the maestros of Indian classical genre turned models for the night. Draped in scintillating Kancheepuram saris, and kurtas with dupattas, adorning jewellery echoing the essence of rich Indian culture, along with the strains of Carnatic fusions as their backdrop, it was a celebration of heritage and tradition. The event that seamlessly paved the way to being a prelude to the commencement of Margazhi, the season of music, dance, and devotion, had several giants from the music industry. “Lakshmi and I wanted to do an event to acknowledge the spirit of Margazhi and to celebrate the stars and artists who have put Margazhi on the cultural map of the world,” said Saraswati of Event Art, a 20-year-old event management company and the curator of this fashion show.

The event that was the first of its kind had Carnatic enthusiasts from across the globe attending it, all with the hope of catching a glimpse at the legendary musicians, dancers, and artistes all coming together under a single roof.

The legendary lineup

Against the backdrop of a humongous artwork of an elephant nodding his head, as if bowing to the legends, as they walked and the blue-painted skies overhead, the venue was curated to perfection. Describing the event as nothing short of a cultural extravaganza, Jeyasree Ravi, the founder of Palam Silks and the event’s costume partner gleamed with excitement while talking to CE.

Priyadarshini Govind

With an impressive lineup of around 40 artistes, the ensemble featured celebrated luminaries such as Vikku Vinayakram, Aruna Sairam, Lalgudi GJR Krishnan, Padma Subrahmanyam, Sikkil Gurucharan, Violin Ganesh, Kumeraesh, Sudha Raghunathan, Gopika Varma, Unnikrishnan, Mandolin Rajesh, Steven Samuel Devassey, and other musical maestros, with Vyjayanthimala, being the showstopper. Talking about the gathering of such eminent artistes, Urmila Sathyanarayanan, the renowned dancer and founder of Natya Sankalpaa, expressed, “It is truly wonderful having so many celebrated artists here under one single roof, and being a part of this, I feel like I am in a different world.”

Veteran dancer Padma Subrahmanyam shared her experience in being a part of the show, “I feel as if I am on an excursion with fellow musicians and dancers. It’s a remarkable sense of togetherness and joy, with all the greats coming together here today.” Ritwik Raja, a Carnatic singer, chimed in, saying, “This was a great and lighthearted way to open the Margazhi season, especially considering the strenuous performances lined up ahead. It served as a wonderful way to break the ice before the stress and anticipation set in.” Echoing this sentiment of his, Anil Srinivasan, pianist, added that the show was a unique beginning to the forthcoming Margazhi season.

Fashion paying homage

As the conversations happened backstage, amid all the hustle and bustle of the last-minute preparations, there was one person who was calmly seated against his chair with a smile splashed across his face — Vikku Vinayakram, also known as the God of Ghatam. “This is a new and interesting experience for me. And I have to specially mention the efforts of the organisers for doing such a great job,” he said.

As the show unfolded and artistes walked the ramp, swaying to their chosen background songs, draped in vibrant outfits and jewellery by GRT Jewellers, the crowd burst into applause and paid homage to their favourite performers on stage. Sharing her experience of being on the ramp, Meenakshi Chitraranjan, dancer, said, “When asked to walk the ramp, it sounded very exciting to do something different, and since we are already used to being on stage, I feel that the ramp suited us well.”

Talking about preparations, singer Unnikrishnan added that they had undertaken a few practice sessions for the ramp walks, describing the experience as absolutely exhilarating. As the last notes of the evening played and the artistes lined up together for their final walk, the words of Aruna Sairam, the darling of Carnatic vocals, echoed around. “Today, the event here has woven together three legacies of South India: the Kancheepuram silk saris, Carnatic music, and our traditional jewellery, each narrating a unique story, all converging in a celebration of this multidimensional culture.” the once-in-a-lifetime visuals etched into memory and bidding adieu to the inaugural event of this Margazhi season, the audience went home with the memory of their favourite stars in a new avatar.

