Super Mario Bros. Wonder: In a Wonder-ful world 

Anusha Ganapathi By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: As someone who has given up on a not-insignificant number of platformer games, take it from me. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is easy. But it’s not easy in a condescending way, like when game developers throw in a “super easy” mode, almost telling me that I’m not worthy of playing their game the way they built it. No. Super Mario Bros. Wonder doesn’t have a super easy mode. It builds simplicity into the game’s progression itself. And that’s not all it does. The game starts with the familiar dozen characters — you know, Mario, Princess Peach, Luigi, Toad and Toadette etc., unfortunately being bested by evil Bowser, who turns into a castle (yes, that’s right — turns into a castle).

As we venture out to liberate Flower Kingdom from his clutches, immediately noticeable in this new place are the themed worlds — there are deserts, jungles, beaches, and lands with mushrooms. It only gets weirder from here. We soon discover that the way to destroy Bowser-castle is to slowly liberate the lands of his handiwork. This is done by getting a hold of “Wonder Seeds” – a sort of access pass between the islands and tiny castles. The only thing to Wonder about these seeds is the easiest way to collect most of them. It’s a thinker, especially if some levels are harder to complete than others. So it’s admirable that the creators have devised a way to make this easier on the player.

It’s also admirable how the creators managed to pack in new elements into Wonder that are enjoyable, significantly different from the previous in the series, and actually provide a bit of a challenge even 20 years worth of games later. In this game we have two new features that bring in a considerable amount of whackiness — Badges, and Secret levels.The collectible Badges are the game’s inventive way of doing away with the annoyance that is a skill tree. As we wade our way through the worlds, new power-ups are unlocked through the badges.

They can be swapped out to alter the character abilities and change how fast and easily you complete a level. With action badges, you can, in theory, use a grappling-vine underwater, and dolphin-jump in land-based levels. The secret levels are.. a bit more difficult to explain. Within each level is a hidden flower. Once located, it takes you into a parallel universe that closely mimics the actual level. Only, things are a little different here. You inherit the looks and traits of a brand new character, and the surroundings behave a little weirdly. You might turn into a blob, trying to avoid sentient rocks from attacking you.

You might turn into one of the brown Goombas that you just crushed — walking groggily and with the painfully debilitating feature of not being able to jump. Frankly there are more new features than I can explain in a simple article. Consider that I still haven’t told you about the in-level bonuses where Mario turns into a rampaging elephant, or a plumber that blows bubbles that encase enemies. And I haven’t told you about the bonus levels either — appearing at an opportune moment with easy challenges.

Like the badge challenge that doesn’t let you lose additional lives, or a search party where you sniff about the level looking for Flowers. Wonder also allows for cooperative and online-play this time. The year 2023 has been a great game for Nintendo with this Mario game, and Tears of the Kingdom. I would strongly recommend Super Mario Bros. Wonder for an aspiring gamer who has been hammered by multiple platformers, and is looking for an easy win, and a fun challenge simultaneously.

