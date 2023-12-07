Madras HC apprised of relief efforts in rain-hit city

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of Madras High Court SV Gangapurwala on Wednesday refused to take up for urgent hearing the suo motu case on the 2015 Chennai floods when its intervention was sought on the rescue and rehabilitation measures in city areas hit by the recent Cyclone Michaung.

The CJ, however, said it would be listed for hearing in the first week of January. Advocate AP Suryaprakasam had mentioned the matter before the first bench led by the CJ while bringing his attention to the ongoing cyclone relief measures and the issues connected to it.

He pointed out that the old case has been kept on the backburner without further hearing and issuance of directions. But the CJ refused to take up the matter for urgent hearing. Meanwhile, referring to several requests for adjournment of cases citing the monsoon fury, the CJ said the courts in Mumbai do not stop work for a single day during the monsoon season.

The case history

Court initiated the suo motu case after Suryaprakasam filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking orders to the government to constitute micro-level committees to regulate distribution of relief materials to the people affected by the floods in 2015. The court issued notices to the stakeholders on the matter, after expressing disappointment over the lack of complete coordination among the government departments and agencies in distribution of relief materials.

‘Relief works on’

Meanwhile, the State Government Pleader P Muthukumar informed the court the restoration and rehabilitation measures are being carried out in the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung.

Responding to the complaint on the lack of relief works at Pulianthope in Chennai raised by advocate Gnanabanu, the State GP said precautionary measures were taken four days in advance following the forecast on the cyclone.

He said relief and medical camps have been organised to help the affected people and the progress in restoration and rehabilitation works are being reviewed on an hourly basis to ensure speedy relief. Moreover, the ministers and top government officers have swung into action as the Chief Minister has directed relief measures to be taken on a war footing, Muthukumar told the court.

Approving his submissions, the court told the advocate to approach the concerned authorities if there is any grievance.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: The Chief Justice of Madras High Court SV Gangapurwala on Wednesday refused to take up for urgent hearing the suo motu case on the 2015 Chennai floods when its intervention was sought on the rescue and rehabilitation measures in city areas hit by the recent Cyclone Michaung. The CJ, however, said it would be listed for hearing in the first week of January. Advocate AP Suryaprakasam had mentioned the matter before the first bench led by the CJ while bringing his attention to the ongoing cyclone relief measures and the issues connected to it. He pointed out that the old case has been kept on the backburner without further hearing and issuance of directions. But the CJ refused to take up the matter for urgent hearing. Meanwhile, referring to several requests for adjournment of cases citing the monsoon fury, the CJ said the courts in Mumbai do not stop work for a single day during the monsoon season.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The case history Court initiated the suo motu case after Suryaprakasam filed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition seeking orders to the government to constitute micro-level committees to regulate distribution of relief materials to the people affected by the floods in 2015. The court issued notices to the stakeholders on the matter, after expressing disappointment over the lack of complete coordination among the government departments and agencies in distribution of relief materials. ‘Relief works on’ Meanwhile, the State Government Pleader P Muthukumar informed the court the restoration and rehabilitation measures are being carried out in the areas affected by Cyclone Michaung. Responding to the complaint on the lack of relief works at Pulianthope in Chennai raised by advocate Gnanabanu, the State GP said precautionary measures were taken four days in advance following the forecast on the cyclone. He said relief and medical camps have been organised to help the affected people and the progress in restoration and rehabilitation works are being reviewed on an hourly basis to ensure speedy relief. Moreover, the ministers and top government officers have swung into action as the Chief Minister has directed relief measures to be taken on a war footing, Muthukumar told the court. Approving his submissions, the court told the advocate to approach the concerned authorities if there is any grievance. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp