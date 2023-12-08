Mic-jammed: Cyclone-induced damage continues to haunt many pockets in Chennai

Sinduja Jane and Mohan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: After Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, Chennai is slowly bouncing back to normalcy. However, cyclone-induced damage continues to haunt many pockets in the city. Residents from several areas took to the streets to protest inundation and scarcity of relief materials on Thursday.

People from ward 71 of Arunthathiyar Nagar in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar protested against corporation officials over the delay in draining floodwater and providing relief materials. Nearly 800 people were accommodated in relief camps.

In a sign of protest, residents allegedly refused to accept relief materials. Corporation officials, led by monitoring officer P Ganesan, led the talks with the locals and assured them of a resolution at the earliest. Similar protests also erupted at Pulianthope in North Chennai as residents demanded officials to take measures to drain out stagnant water and restore power supply as they had been affected due to water logging since the past four days. Although flood water was drained out on major roads in Thiruvanmiyur, several streets along Kalakshetra road remained inundated with knee-deep water.

Meanwhile, in South Chennai, the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur main road remained closed for the fifth day as Perumbakkam remains inundated with waist-level water. Power supply remains cut off in Perumbakkam’s Kailash Nagar and Cheran Nagar as the floodwaters are taking longer than expected to recede.

The urban habitat board settlement areas in Perumbakkam and Semmenchery are nursing back to normalcy as rainwater slowly receded on Thursday. However, even though power supply has been restored, water supply remains unaffected.

Further, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in Perumbakkam as some areas are away from the main road, with one litre of milk costing Rs 50, while a kilogramme of tomato costs Rs 120. Chaos ensued in some parts of Perumbakkam as residents gathered in large numbers to collect relief materials.

Residents allege relief materials from the government arrived only after the water receded. The government provided five kilos of rice to the residents. Murali, a resident of Perumbakkam told TNIE, “We starved for two days and survived with relief materials from volunteers. On account of the minister’s arrival, relief materials were provided today. We don’t have water, gas or groceries to cook. What are we supposed to do.”

Residents who spoke to TNIE also sought financial assistance. Latha, another resident of Perumbakkam said, “Most of us are daily wagers and small vendors. Our livelihood is lost due to this cyclone.”

On the fourth day, many roads, including Mullai Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar and Basin Bridge subway in Vyasarpadi, residential streets in Kodungaiyur, Perumal Koil Street, RR Nagar, TVK Link Road in Krishnamoorthi Nagar, Arterial Dr Ambedkar College Road and Decaster Road in Pulianthope were still waterlogged. However, Ganeshpuram Subway, BB Road and Perambur were clear.

Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, “The Chennai Corporation has a list of places where water logging persists. Officials are addressing the issues and power supply will be restored soon.”

Meanwhile, Gandhipuram residents in Pullianthope staged a road roko on Basin Bridge Road demanding officials to restore power connection. This caused inconvenience to commuters who were returning home from work. The traffic was affected on the road for long.

Patients in pain

Waterlogging continues to affect Thiruvatteeswarar Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Otteri in-patient campus. All 60 in-patients were shifted to B Block, out-patients are functioning from the ground floor of the B Block, a senior doctor said. PWD officials said sewer lines are clogged. Metro Water officials were directed to unclog sewer lines

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

CHENNAI: After Cyclone Michaung wreaked havoc, Chennai is slowly bouncing back to normalcy. However, cyclone-induced damage continues to haunt many pockets in the city. Residents from several areas took to the streets to protest inundation and scarcity of relief materials on Thursday. People from ward 71 of Arunthathiyar Nagar in Thiru Vi Ka Nagar protested against corporation officials over the delay in draining floodwater and providing relief materials. Nearly 800 people were accommodated in relief camps. In a sign of protest, residents allegedly refused to accept relief materials. Corporation officials, led by monitoring officer P Ganesan, led the talks with the locals and assured them of a resolution at the earliest. Similar protests also erupted at Pulianthope in North Chennai as residents demanded officials to take measures to drain out stagnant water and restore power supply as they had been affected due to water logging since the past four days. Although flood water was drained out on major roads in Thiruvanmiyur, several streets along Kalakshetra road remained inundated with knee-deep water.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, in South Chennai, the Medavakkam-Sholinganallur main road remained closed for the fifth day as Perumbakkam remains inundated with waist-level water. Power supply remains cut off in Perumbakkam’s Kailash Nagar and Cheran Nagar as the floodwaters are taking longer than expected to recede. The urban habitat board settlement areas in Perumbakkam and Semmenchery are nursing back to normalcy as rainwater slowly receded on Thursday. However, even though power supply has been restored, water supply remains unaffected. Further, prices of essential commodities have skyrocketed in Perumbakkam as some areas are away from the main road, with one litre of milk costing Rs 50, while a kilogramme of tomato costs Rs 120. Chaos ensued in some parts of Perumbakkam as residents gathered in large numbers to collect relief materials. Residents allege relief materials from the government arrived only after the water receded. The government provided five kilos of rice to the residents. Murali, a resident of Perumbakkam told TNIE, “We starved for two days and survived with relief materials from volunteers. On account of the minister’s arrival, relief materials were provided today. We don’t have water, gas or groceries to cook. What are we supposed to do.” Residents who spoke to TNIE also sought financial assistance. Latha, another resident of Perumbakkam said, “Most of us are daily wagers and small vendors. Our livelihood is lost due to this cyclone.” On the fourth day, many roads, including Mullai Nagar, Sathyamurthy Nagar and Basin Bridge subway in Vyasarpadi, residential streets in Kodungaiyur, Perumal Koil Street, RR Nagar, TVK Link Road in Krishnamoorthi Nagar, Arterial Dr Ambedkar College Road and Decaster Road in Pulianthope were still waterlogged. However, Ganeshpuram Subway, BB Road and Perambur were clear. Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan said, “The Chennai Corporation has a list of places where water logging persists. Officials are addressing the issues and power supply will be restored soon.” Meanwhile, Gandhipuram residents in Pullianthope staged a road roko on Basin Bridge Road demanding officials to restore power connection. This caused inconvenience to commuters who were returning home from work. The traffic was affected on the road for long. Patients in pain Waterlogging continues to affect Thiruvatteeswarar Government Hospital for Thoracic Medicine in Otteri in-patient campus. All 60 in-patients were shifted to B Block, out-patients are functioning from the ground floor of the B Block, a senior doctor said. PWD officials said sewer lines are clogged. Metro Water officials were directed to unclog sewer lines Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp