Potholes, slush turn Chennai roads into roller coaster ride

Apart from the interior roads maintained by the corporation, the arterial roads maintained by the state highways have also been battered.

Published: 08th December 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th December 2023 12:10 PM   |  A+A-

Damaged road in Patravakam in Chennai. (Photo | P Ravikumar)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Even as normalcy is being restored in parts of the city, motorists and pedestrians have a tough time manoeuvring damaged roads and sewage sludge. Potholes have formed on most of the interior roads eroding the bituminous layer. Two-wheeler riders accuse the corporation and highways department of dumping debris on roads after carrying out patchwork before the cyclone, which has now made the roads unmotorable and a challenge to even pedestrians.

Apart from the interior roads maintained by the corporation, the arterial roads maintained by the state highways have also been battered. Official sources said damaged roads are being identified and repair work will be initiated on more than 260 bus route roads and other essential arterial roads soon. Anna Salai, Inner Ring Road, Poonamalle Highway, EVR Periyar Salai, Velachery-Taramani link road, and GST roads witnessed severe damage due to the cyclone. Additionally, the Chennai-Bengaluru bypass, Chennai-Tirupati NH, Chennai-Kolkata NH, and Chennai-Tiruchy NH are also giving bumpy rides to motorists with large pits and potholes.

S Raj Kumar of Kolathur Kumaran Nagar, said, “In many places, pits were filled with debris even before onset of the rains last weekend. Waterlogging that lasted for more than 72 hours, led to interior roads being covered with bricks, concrete blocks, and mud. Heavy vehicles plied comfortably on the roads, but two-wheeler riders have been facing skidding issues a lot.”

Severe damages were also reported on the Padi-Ambattur-Avadi section of Chennai-Tirupati NH owing to the bituminous layer’s erosion. A Rajavel, a truck owner, said he has to now drive the vehicle continuously on damaged NH roads. “I recently saw two two-wheeler riders have a narrow escape after their bikes skid on the road from Avadi to Padi,” he added.

Meanwhile, a highway official said some contractors have filled potholes with debris to facilitate the movement of buses. “Identification of such locations and assessment of damage are underway. Once the water recedes, repair works will be taken up on a war footing,” the official said.

